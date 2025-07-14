Doner's David DeMuth Doubles Down on Detroit

​Doner CEO David DeMuth doubles down on Detroit with talent investment and rising global tennis tournament.



David recently spearheaded the #HireDetroit initiative, a $1 million commitment to hiring and supporting local advertising professionals amid recent industry disruptions. In addition to the talent fund, Doner is offering help with networking, career coaching, and more. Beyond his leadership in advertising, David is also shaping Detroit’s sports culture as the driving force behind the annual Cranbrook Tennis Classic, an international ATP Challenger event that’s quickly becoming a must-play tournament for rising stars.



Bringing the ATP Challenger Tour to the Detroit area and creating the Cranbrook Tennis Classic is the work of David, who serves as tournament chair. David’s son, Alex, a Detroit-based advertising executive, serves as the tournament director. This year’s week-long Classic will be played July 20-27th, 2025, avoiding overlap with the July 4th holiday and helping attract even more top ATP players to this growing event hosted at Cranbrook Schools in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

As the tournament continues to rise, 2025 brings expanded seating, increased sponsorship opportunities, and record-breaking digital engagement. In 2024, the event generated four million online impressions, 100K+ live streams, and over 3.5 million video views across all platforms. Last year’s tournament welcomed 3,500+ attendees, with even larger crowds expected in 2025. Recently ranked among the top five ATP Challenger events for Player Experience, the Cranbrook Tennis Classic is a must-play stop for rising stars.

More than just elite competition, the Cranbrook Tennis Classic has become a beacon for community impact and youth development. Through its support of Palmer Park Tennis Academy - the USTA’s 2021 Community Tennis Association of the Year - and Cranbrook athletics, the tournament has donated $35,000 to programs that help at-risk youth build life skills through tennis already. The 2025 event will continue its legacy of giving back, while thrilling fans with the future of the sport.



“One of the most important forces in sports, and in business, is momentum. And the Cranbrook Tennis Classic is riding momentum across all measures of success,” said David DeMuth, tournament chair. “Past participants have advanced deep in tournaments around the world, including the majors. Our fan base enjoys watching top players in an intimate setting and come out in record numbers. And every year, we’ve supported our community through generous donations.”



The site for the Cranbrook Tennis Classic is Cranbrook Educational Community, recently awarded three stars, the highest ranking, by the world-renowned Michelin Green Guide. This must-see destination is both a National Historical Landmark and features the architecture of world-renowned Finnish architect Eliel Saarinen. The Cranbrook Schools’ tennis complex, home to the Cranbrook Tennis Classic, was also awarded Top Outdoor Tennis Facility by the American Sports Builders Association.



​The tournament semifinals and finals will be livestreamed on America's #1 Sportsbook, FanDuel.

