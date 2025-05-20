Alabama A&M Launches Campaign to Mark 150 Years and Inspire Future Giving

To mark its monumental 150th anniversary, Alabama A&M University (AAMU) has launched a new campaign that invites its alumni to help shape the university’s future by contributing to it. Developed in partnership with Doner, the work is centred around a manifesto video titled 'Love, the Future,' a powerful visual letter for the next 150 years, designed to ignite alumni pride, engagement, and giving at a pivotal moment in the university’s journey.

As Alabama’s largest HBCU, the campaign aims to close the gap between 'share of heart' and 'share of wallet'-- and do so in a way that not only honours the past, but activates passion for the future. You can have a look at the hero 90-second spot here. The spot eschews generic tropes in favour of real, heartfelt storytelling drawn entirely from AAMU’s people, past and present. Every still image, video frame, and historical photo is unique to the university – no stock footage, no borrowed assets. It’s a campaign made with the same perseverance and pride that built AAMU itself.

Progress became the platform from which Doner’s strategy and creative team built an ecosystem designed to rally what they call The Bulldog Pride – AAMU’s alumni community. Rooted in insights from From the Hill, a newly published oral history of AAMU featuring hundreds of alumni voices, Doner leaned into the insight that tuition and outside philanthropy alone aren’t enough to future-proof the institution. The future depends on alumni stepping up as catalysts for change.

Launching across the university’s social channels and on-campus platforms, the campaign also supports a broader $150 million fundraising initiative tied to the sesquicentennial year. These funds will support vital infrastructure improvements, boost STEM capacity, and expand scholarships for the next generation of leaders emerging from AAMU.

"This video is more than a celebration—it's a declaration. As we mark 150 years of impact, this piece captures the heart of Alabama A&M University—our history, our people, and our promise to the future. Partnering with Doner has been a powerful experience. Their team listened deeply, dreamed boldly with us, and helped bring our vision to life in a way that is both authentic and aspirational. This campaign honours our legacy while signalling to the world that AAMU’s brightest days are still ahead. It’s a proud moment not only for our university, but for every student, alum, and supporter who believes in the mission of A&M." said Jamal Ali, vice president of marketing, communications and advancement, Alabama A&M University

“Alabama A&M’s story is one of resilience, pride, and momentum – and that’s not just history, that’s a strategic advantage,” said David DeMuth, CEO of Doner. “We approached this campaign as both marketers and stewards of a legacy with the power to shape what comes next for this great institution.”

“Projects like these only come around every 150 years and I’m so thankful to have collaborated with Alabama A&M and Doner to help create this campaign celebrating AAMU’s profound legacy and future. We knew we had the incredible responsibility to honour that, and I believe it shows in every frame. " said Zeke Anders, director UNR STUDIOS.