Doner Wins Consolidation of Media and Creative for Valley Bank

​Valley Bank, a regional bank headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, has announced it has named Doner as its strategic and creative agency of record, with Doner Media leading media buying and planning across platforms, following a competitive review.

Founded in 1927, Valley Bank is the leading relationship bank built for growth – with over $62 billion in assets and more than 200 consumer branches and commercial banking offices in communities across the U.S. Now, the bank is looking to elevate brand perceptions and establish its position in the marketplace as the bank that is well positioned for driving growth for its customers, communities, associates, and shareholders.

“At Valley Bank, we see ourselves as more than just a financial institution – we pride ourselves on being true partners with our customers. Doner shares our belief in the power of collaboration and the importance of meaningful relationships,” said Collyn Gilbert, chief strategy and marketing officer at Valley Bank.

Doner will handle creative duties for Valley Bank, including driving brand awareness through a memorable and distinctive campaign that resonates with both consumer and commercial audiences. In tandem, Doner Media will deliver a fully integrated approach that aligns media and creative strategy, enabling cohesive, high-impact campaigns designed to drive performance and elevate brand perception.

“This is the kind of partnership where aligned vision meets the opportunity to build something with great impact in the marketplace,” said David DeMuth, CEO of Doner. “We are excited to create work that drives Valley Bank’s business forward, signaling value and credibility to retail and commercial audiences in all their markets.”

The first work to launch out of this partnership will go live in late 2025 across New York and New Jersey.

