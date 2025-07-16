Doner Media Wins Cincinnati Children’s Media Business

​Doner Media has announced a new collaboration with Cincinnati Children's following a competitive review. As media agency of record, Doner Media will oversee all media strategy, planning and buying for the organisation. The win marks Doner Media’s third new business win in the past three months, following new relationships with jewellery retailer, Ross-Simons and regional financial services brand, Valley Bank.

“When we relaunched Doner media two years ago, our vision was to apply our enterprise knowledge in key categories and combine it with top tools, technology and talent in media,” said David DeMuth, CEO Doner. “Winning the media business for Cincinnati Children’s, one of the most respected brands in healthcare, confirms our approach and allows us to help scale a business and mission we’re deeply passionate about.”

As a top 10 paediatric hospital, ranked by U.S. News & World Report, and number one in three key specialty areas (cancer, gastroenterology/GI surgery, and pulmonology/lung surgery), Cincinnati Children’s continues to look for new ways to amplify its reputation beyond its local market. With Doner Media, the organisation will benefit from proprietary technology innovations via its holding company, Stagwell, as well as healthcare expertise Doner has been recognised for over the past 15 years.

“Our media formula is working. Every day, we focus on growing our clients’ businesses, and through that, we’ve been fortunate to forge relationships with new clients, growing our own business,” said Craig Conrad, chief operating officer at Doner. “Cincinnati Children’s is an ideal client for Doner Media, allowing us to tap into our proprietary data and tools, and helping support a brand we greatly respect.”

Media plans will take effect in July 2025.

