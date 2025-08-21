Diamond Named Agency of Record for Ontario Power Generation

For more than a century, Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and its predecessors have helped power Ontario’s growth and development. Today, they are the province’s largest, and one of North America’s most diverse, low-carbon power generators providing about a half of the province’s electricity.

As Ontario continues in its next chapter of growth and electrification, OPG is tapping into the power of events, produced by integrated marketing agency Diamond, to inform the public about its world-class operations, clean energy projects and drive recruitment.

As newly-appointed agency of record for brand experiences, Diamond integrated marketing will lead the development of a nuclear information centre experience, along with additional experiential activations aimed at educating the public on power generation, the growing demand for energy, and recruitment efforts for top talent.

“We are thrilled to partner with Diamond as we look to build energy-charged experiences for the public that also act as educational tools,” said Adam McClare, director, brand management, Ontario Power Generation. “Every day we keep Ontario supplied with safe, and reliable electricity and do so almost entirely from clean, low-emission sources like hydro and nuclear. By engaging with local communities through our various events, we can shine a light on how OPG is poised to help transform our province into a clean-energy powerhouse and recruit new talent.”

Diamond will also support OPG in their role as an Official Supporter of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While their diverse, low-carbon generation will keep the pitch lit and TV sets buzzing, the tournament provides a brilliant opportunity to educate the public on energy demand needs and OPG’s role in delivering that to Ontarians.

“Partnering with Ontario Power Generation to create experiences that spark excitement while offering meaningful educational opportunities is a challenge we’re thrilled to take on,” said Lorri MacDonald, managing director at Diamond. “OPG plays a vital role in powering our province. We’re excited to explore new ways to share their story and build public enthusiasm for their leadership in clean energy.”

Diamond’s first work for OPG took place on June 12 in Toronto, as the city marked one year to the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

