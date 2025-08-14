senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
Pure Leaf Inspires Canadians to “Find Releaf” with Every Sip

14/08/2025
Created in partnership with agency Diamond, the new creative platform positions Pure Leaf Iced Tea as a symbol of intentional reset—elevating moments of pause with its refreshing taste

In the crowded ready-to-drink tea category, where price and functional benefits often drive purchase decisions, it can be difficult for brands to stand out to consumers. Pure Leaf Iced Tea is setting out to change that by carving out a distinctive presence with a memorable brand identity rooted in its premium and refreshing taste.

Enter a new creative platform - ‘Find Releaf with Pure Leaf’ - a shift intended to position Pure Leaf as an ally for consumers to reclaim their time and refresh in moments of pause. Developed in partnership with integrated marketing agency Diamond, the evolution is designed to build an emotional connection where Pure Leaf becomes symbolic with mindfulness and purposeful renewal.

“Pure Leaf has consistently been a leader in premium iced tea, providing consumers with a refreshing beverage made from real pure ingredients that they can feel good about” said Patrick Tremblay, director, marketing, PepsiCo Canada. “Our task to Diamond was to build a platform rooted in memorable action, one that leads Canadians to actively choose Pure Leaf in moments of relaxation. We’re thrilled with the creative direction we have taken, firmly believing this will give the brand a distinct, compelling presence in the market.”

The creative platform launches with an integrated campaign designed to drive mass awareness through a suite of assets across YouTube, Pinterest, Connected TV, META, OOH and influencer marketing in both French and English. The visuals bring to life moments of intentionality and purpose that encourage viewers to think of Pure Leaf as the only beverage that pairs perfectly with moments worth savouring.

“When envisioning the evolution of the Pure Leaf brand, we started by thinking about what “releaf” means to us,” said Mark Holden, VP, group creative director, Diamond. “We pictured that calming exhale when your day pauses for a moment, the feeling of doing something that centres you with Pure Leaf by your side.”

“This vision, paired with a tone that is confident and approachable, led us to Find Releaf with Pure Leaf,” said Jordan Cohen, VP, group creative director, Diamond. “In a world that never stops demanding more of us, Pure Leaf is a symbol for intentional reset. A call to action to make time work for you.”

The campaign launched on July 31 with the full suite of creative elements in-market.

