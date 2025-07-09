UNICEF Canada Taps Diamond as AOR to Advance Canadian Fundraising Efforts

As the world’s farthest-reaching humanitarian organisation for children, UNICEF is active in 190 countries and territories to deliver life-saving care, supplies and protection in the most complex situations. Where and when emergencies strike, UNICEF is there too. Operating the world’s largest humanitarian warehouse, UNICEF is able to deliver safe water, shelter, nutrition and medicine within 48 to 72 hours when emergency strikes - vital in the fight to protect every child and safeguard their lives and futures.

Funded entirely by voluntary donations, UNICEF Canada works to advance children’s rights in Canada and globally. At a time when public attention is hard to earn, and the needs of children have never been higher, UNICEF Canada is developing new ways and models to engage Canadians in funding this life-saving work. After a thorough competitive process, integrated-marketing agency Diamond was named as its agency of record.

“We are excited to work with Diamond as we embark on a new chapter of our brand in Canada. The team's creativity, strategic thinking and passion stood out to us, and we believe this partnership will bring our vision to life in a meaningful way,” said Sara Zerehi, chief strategic engagement officer at UNICEF Canada. “We were looking for a partner with the ambition to dream big and challenge the status quo - we’ve found that in Diamond.”

UNICEF Canada and Diamond’s new relationship will begin with the development of a new brand platform intended to raise the bar for how the international development sector shows up in the market and spark a movement of support across Canada.

This comes at a critical time when a record number of children need humanitarian assistance, making UNICEF’s role in the world more essential than ever. UNICEF is the world’s most powerful force for children, reaching kids in some of the toughest, most dangerous conditions.

“Every day, children require the support provided by UNICEF to live and to thrive, whether that is safe births in UNICEF-supported health facilities or access to live-saving vaccines. With our fundraising expertise and deep knowledge of the not-for-profit sector, we are confident we can take this vital organisation to the next level,” said Lori Davison, chief strategy officer at Diamond. “The challenge to land on a new brand platform that energises Canadians to support is one that we are thrilled to take on with UNICEF Canada.”

UNICEF Canada and Diamond will begin their collaboration this week, with work intended to hit the market early 2026.

