Diamond Appoints Jaimes Zentil and Craig McIntosh Co-CCOs, Peter Ignazi Named Creative Chairman

25/07/2025
The agency has reshaped its creative leadership team with the arrival of Broken Heart Love Affair’s former CCOs, who will work alongside Peter in this newly-created role to usher in a new chapter for the Toronto-based independent

With the appointment of Jaimes Zentil and Craig McIntosh as chief creative officers, Diamond continues its bold commitment to building an agency powered by Canada’s best creative minds.

Jaimes and Craig are widely recognised as one of the most awarded and respected creative teams in Canada - this is a major coup for Diamond. The hiring reunites a powerhouse team - Lori Davison, Jaimes Zentil and Craig McIntosh - who have helped shape some of the country’s most iconic campaigns, including the ground breaking SickKids VS platform.

Under Peter Ignazi’s leadership, Diamond has made waves with new business wins and powerful work for TD Bank, Terry Fox Foundation, Post Cereal, Canadian Blood Services, PepsiCo, Sinai Health and Samsung. As creative chairman, Peter Ignazi will continue his focus on guiding key relationships, while Jaimes and Craig will take the reins on leading the department and setting the creative vision moving forward.

This move reflects Diamond’s vision to become an undeniable creative force in Canadian advertising, backed by exceptional strategy, bold ideas and a truly integrated offering.

