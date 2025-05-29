senckađ
Diamond Bolsters Creative and Account Teams with New Talent

29/05/2025
Diamond appoints Sarah Deziel as creative director and Valerie Mascarin as group account director

Diamond has announced two key hires as it continues to grow in Sarah Deziel and Valerie Mascarin. Sarah joins as creative director on a team spearheaded by Diamond’s chief creative officer, Peter Ignazi, while Valerie joins as group account director under managing director, Lorri MacDonald.

“Both Sarah and Valerie have demonstrated through their careers a commitment to delivering innovative, industry-leading work,” said Lorri MacDonald, managing director. “Sarah has demonstrated an ability to think beyond a brief to bring breakthrough creativity to the table, while Valerie is known as a trusted client ally who fosters an environment for growth. We’re thrilled to have them join Diamond as we continue towards our goal of delivering impactful work that performs.”

Sarah is an award-winning creative leader of globally-recognised work, with over 15 years experience working on integrated advertising and marketing programs for key clients including MasterCard, Cadillac Fairview, Guinness, WestJet and Sobeys.

Valerie has over a decade of experience as a creative-first business lead, leading key clients across the CPG, Pharma, QSR, and Not For Profit industries in building award-winning campaigns. Her previous clients include SickKids and McDonalds. Her role at Diamond will be focused on growing and shepherding the TD account.

Diamond has been steadily building and diversifying their core offerings over the past two years, along with growing an exciting client portfolio. Recent work for the Terry Fox Foundation, Humber River Health Foundation and more have been recognised with awards for their excellence.

