Desirée Abeyta Joins Versus as Head of Production

​Versus, the culture-driving creative and production studio, has welcomed Desirée Abeyta as head of production. Desirée will work alongside Kathryn Henderson to build upon the production systems Kathryn has put in place since joining the company in 2022, helping to expand Versus’ capabilities as the studio grows its roster of creative talent and original projects.

Desirée joins Versus from Vox Creative, where she most recently line-produced the feature-length documentaries 'Sensory Overload' and 'Art, Beats + Lyrics'. She served as a senior producer at Vox and has held production roles with leading creative shops including Good Company, Slmbr Prty, Kin, and Mother.

“Versus has an energy that says who they are right out of the gate, and that’s what drew me in,” said Desirée. “I’m excited to collaborate with Kathryn and the team to build on the strong foundation already in place and keep the momentum growing.”

Kathryn, who joined Versus in 2022, has been instrumental in strengthening the company’s production infrastructure and implementing new systems that support creative growth. In her new role as executive producer/director of production, she is expanding the production department to mirror the studio’s increase in creative hires. Working closely with Desirée, Kathryn will continue shaping a production culture designed to scale with Versus’ ambitions across branded and original content.

