Versus Welcomes Justin Ortiz as Creative Development Designer

29/07/2025
Before joining Versus, Justin Ortiz held senior roles at Publicis Groupe and Taylor James

Versus, the culture-shaping creative and production studio, proudly welcomes Justin Ortiz as creative development designer. In this pivotal, hybrid role, Justin fuses sharp conceptual thinking with design-driven storytelling, transforming early-stage ideas into bold, high-impact creative that drives the studio’s vision forward across every medium.

Justin brings a multidisciplinary approach to his work, with a background that spans design, motion, and film. Before joining Versus, he held senior roles at Publicis Groupe and Taylor James, where he crafted pitch treatments, campaign visualisations, and strategic presentations for high-profile clients. With a foundation in both creative development and visual storytelling, Justin adds depth to the studio’s growing development team.

“Ortiz brings a rare blend of strategic thinking and visual storytelling that sits perfectly within Versus' approach. He’s more than a designer, he’s a creative translator, able to take raw ideas and shape them into something bold, clear, and visually powerful,” said Justin Barnes, founding partner, Versus.

