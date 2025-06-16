Versus, the premier creator of culture-defining creative and production, has

teamed up with Meow Wolf to launch a wildly imaginative new advertising campaign that mirrors the extravaganza of visuals of its immersive worlds. The 30-second spot blends 80s VHS nostalgia, unreal storytelling, and a rich mix of media from live action and cell animation and full- on flicker-worm interdimensional portals.



Created in collaboration with Meow Wolf’s in-house team, the campaign marks a new chapter in translating the experiential art brand’s vision to screen. Designed for TV, social, and CTV placements in Denver and Las Vegas throughout the summer, the spot serves as both a teaser and a tonal match for the immersive exhibits.



“We knew we had to meet the ultra-creative with just as much creativity and craft,” said Jay Harwood, Executive Creative Director at Versus. “It was a brief made of dreams with surreal sequences and an appetite for the fantastical that is rarely given with this much trust and collaboration.”



The team pulled off an ambitious shoot featuring green screen trickery, dimensional jumps, and nods to Meow Wolf’s multiverse from flying socks to cosmic portals. The spot combines live action with frame-by-frame hand-drawn animation and a swirl of intergalactic visuals, including fluorescent flicker-wermz, a two-headed leviathan, and other creatures from another dimension, all designed by an incredible team of artists. The result is a look that’s visually dense, surreal, and delightfully unhinged.



“This campaign is fundamentally mixed media, real people putting imagination into something strange and joyful,” said Harwood. “Meow Wolf trusted us with their vision, and we ran with it.”



The campaign runs through August 31 in Denver and August 17 in Las Vegas. A national push, including New York and Los Angeles, will follow.

