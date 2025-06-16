Trust, Flexibility and Honest Leadership with Samantha Louise

Samantha Louise is a founder of Versus, a culture-defining creative production studio where she leads operations and finance.

Before launching Versus, Samantha grew up immersed in her family’s business, where she learned the value of hard work, service, and resilience early on. Her path led her through studying culinary arts abroad, managing a law office, and ultimately finding her footing in post production—an unconventional journey that shaped her into the versatile, people-focused leader she is today.

​

LBB> How did you figure out what kind of leader you wanted to be – or what kind of leader you didn’t want to be?

Samantha> If I had to put it in one word? Adaptable. But a close second would be receptive. Over the years, I’ve learned that leadership isn’t just about directing, it’s about listening. My role has always required me to manage a wide range of responsibilities, from finance, business operations to HR, and with that comes a deep responsibility to be someone my team can trust.

As Versus has grown, so has my understanding of what kind of leader I want to be: someone who creates structure without rigidity, who protects their team, especially the women on it, and who makes space for people to speak up and feel heard. I want people to know they can come to me not just when things go right, but when they don’t. That trust is what lets a team thrive, especially in an industry that can be fast-paced and demanding.

I place a lot of trust in our team and intentionally surround myself with people I can learn from because I know I will not have all the answers. I like to bounce ideas off other people in the studio, review, and make final decisions as a team. My favorite part of leadership is the opportunity to discuss ideas with passion and honest communication. This results in a final decision that reflects our collaboration, boosting morale as everyone feels a sense of ownership.





LBB> Did you know you always wanted to take on a leadership role? If so how did you work towards it and if not, when did you start realising that you had it in you?

Samantha> I grew up in a family business where my parents ran everything together, which shaped how I view leadership and work today. I came to admire that idea as I got older. I knew the sacrifices that come with that lifestyle and I honestly wouldn’t prefer it any other way.

I enjoy the work environment that my fellow leaders and I have built together at Versus. I appreciate each individual's contributions to our projects. Each day offers the chance for a new perspective and the possibility to improve on the day before. Having an engaged team allows for a flow of ideas and that inspires us to stay current.





LBB> When it comes to 'leadership' as a skill, how much do you think is a natural part of personality, how much can be taught and learned?

Samantha> Nature versus Nurture? Your leadership style definitely draws on who you are as a person. Some less-than-ideal traits may need to be unlearned in order to be a successful leader. If it doesn’t come naturally, it simply might take more time to develop the required skills. Sometimes good leadership comes as a ‘trial by fire’ and you learn you had it in you all along.





LBB> What are the aspects of leadership that you find most personally challenging? And how do you work through them?

Samantha> Good leadership requires a certain level of confidence, which does not always come easily. Self-awareness helps to observe growth and allows you to recognize when things have worked out well and identify ways to improve. Over time, things become familiar, and this familiarity can inspire confidence.

Time management and prioritising can also be challenging. A constant influx of tasks, all important and requiring immediate attention, can be very demanding. You must continuously stay focused because the end result has your stamp of approval and I personally want it to be perfect for our clients. It helps that I am fastidious with organisational methods to help my productivity. It’s taken time but I now have a few methods that really work for me and that’s how I’ve grown.





LBB> Have you ever felt like you've failed whilst in charge? How did you address the issue and what did you learn from it?

Samantha> If you believe you're incapable of making mistakes, that’s already a form of failure. Growth comes from learning what didn’t work. You learn so much from your errors. Often, it’s not necessarily a mistake, it’s just a learning opportunity.

If your goal is to just get the work done, you may miss a better choice of various options at your disposal. It’s nearly impossible to give everything your absolute full attention. Every choice is an opportunity to look back at past decisions and think this other option may have been better. With that understanding, you’ll have a deeper knowledge for the next time you're faced with a similar challenge.





LBB> In terms of leadership and openness, what’s your approach there? Do you think it’s important to be as transparent as possible in the service of being authentic? Or is there a value in being careful and considered?

Samantha> As a leader, authenticity isn’t always my goal. Some may find that surprising, but I believe there’s too much pressure to “bring your whole self” to work... Some might disagree, but to me, there’s so much emphasis put on us to “show up as our full selves”. We all have different roles in our lives that we fulfill. Leading with integrity is key, but there are aspects of myself that I reserve for different contexts in my life.

There is value in being careful and considerate in leadership. There’s an art to finding a balance by being open to cultivating communication because effective communication is essential in developing productive methods and processes. It is important to create an environment where my team members feel safe to express their experiences and provide input on areas that can be improved. However, it is equally important to be prepared to discuss actionable options for implementing those improvements.





LBB> As you developed your leadership skills did you have a mentor, if so who were/are they and what have you learned? And on the flip side, do you mentor any aspiring leaders and how do you approach that relationship?

Samantha> Throughout my career, I’ve been lucky to have strong women in leadership roles that I still look back at and ask myself what they might do in a situation. Having that Rolodex of memories, lessons, and personalities is invaluable. Though they may not have been specific to this industry, a good leader leaves an impression and their sage advice is something I value.





LBB> How important is your company culture to the success of your business? And how have you managed to keep it alive with staff working remotely in 2020?

Samantha> Company culture is important to the success of Versus. We’re pretty flexible about working from home and in the office, with a lot of remote work still being done—and that will never go away. We’ve been meticulous about building thoughtful processes that will benefit Versus long-term and we’ve been able to expand our talent pool’s geographic footprint significantly.

We’ve embraced the remote culture; we live host social online sessions to remind everyone there is a face to the name. We still encourage our team to come into the office, even if it’s just to hang out and meet up with one another.

We host a lot of social hours at our NYC office to bring clients back out in the world, to meet new artists, and to connect with our team members. We like to celebrate our accomplishments and the creative industry we work in. It’s really important to us that everyone can take part in the celebration so they know they are appreciated.





LBB> What are the most useful resources you’ve found to help you along your leadership journey?

Samantha> I see leadership skills in everyone on our team, regardless of their job. I love recognising and appreciating people's natural abilities whenever I can, as it motivates them to pursue their passions and further develop their skills.

Also, my husband and I are always listening to podcasts in the car. It’s interesting to hear what some massive company leaders have gone through and be able to relate to some of the issues they’ve faced. “Wisdom from the Top with Guy Raz” is inspirational. We’ve checked out a few episodes of “2Bobs with David C. Baker & Blair Enns” for some good creative industry-specific guidance and insights. Anything Scott Galloway puts out there. I subscribe to The WIE Suite, which always comes through with some excellent interviews and online events from women leaders. Also, Harvard Business Review’s website and podcasts are a great source of solid business-related subjects. Their ‘Must Read’ compilations make excellent tablet reads.

