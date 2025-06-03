senckađ
Dentsu Creative China’s Joyce Chen Selected for LIA 2025 Creative LIAisons Mentee Programme

03/06/2025
As part of this global mentorship, Joyce Chen will join an elite group of emerging marketers, gaining exclusive one-on-one virtual sessions with the industry’s most influential leaders

Dentsu Creative China strategy planner Joyce Chen has been selected for the prestigious LIA 2025 Creative LIAisons Mentee programme, an initiative to foster the next generation of creative talent.

“Pure creativity can’t be taught. Everything else can.”

As part of this global mentorship, Joyce will join an elite group of emerging marketers, gaining exclusive one-on-one virtual sessions with the industry’s most influential leaders. These dynamic exchanges are designed to propel young professionals forward—sharpening their skills, broadening their perspectives, and accelerating their career journeys.​

