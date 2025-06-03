Dennis May Appointed Chief Creative Officer for Leo Constellation EMEA

Dennis May has been appointed chief creative officer for Leo constellation across EMEA in a newly created role designed to drive synergies and connectivity for Leo constellation agencies across the region.

Dennis will work closely with Marco Venturelli, with the new role effective immediately, to further push the creative product on international clients and projects.

Marco Venturelli, co-president and chief creative officer for Leo, said, “Dennis is a remarkable creative talent, with a sharp strategic mind and a modern vision. He is the perfect fit for Leo and our ambition to make it simply the best and most forward-thinking creative collective in the world.”

​Dennis May, chief creative officer for Leo EMEA, said, “Being part of this group of people with a unique spirit is an honour, which only gets bigger now that I get to work with even more of our teams and clients across the region. I am beyond excited for what’s to come for Leo.”

Dennis will retain his responsibilities as chief creative officer for Publicis Groupe DACH, supported by a strong team including multi award-winning chief creative officers for Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo, Luitgard Hagl and Kristine Holzhausen.

In his role as chief creative officer for Publicis Groupe DACH, Dennis oversees the creative leadership of all the creative agencies in the region, including Leo Germany and Saatchi & Saatchi Germany. He is also the creative lead on several international Power of One clients with hubs in Publicis Groupe DACH. Under his creative leadership, Publicis Groupe Germany was named agency of the year by WuV in 2022. Dennis joined Publicis Groupe in 2021 from DDB Germany where he was chief creative officer and was named one of Horizont’s agency personalities of the year in 2019. While at Publicis, Dennis has won all the industry’s major awards including Gold Lions at Cannes, Grands Prix at Clio and Eurobest and many more. During his career, he has served as a juror for all the major international awards including Cannes Lions, The One Show, Eurobest and The Clios.

In his new role, Dennis will also join the Publicis Groupe EMEA leadership team led by Demet Ikiler, CEO of Publicis Groupe EMEA, to provide creative leadership for client and new business activity that spans the region.

The Leo constellation was established in January uniting the Leo Burnett and Publicis Worldwide networks and bringing together 15,000 creative minds across 90 countries to deliver exponential creativity in the age of AI for the world’s biggest global brands.

