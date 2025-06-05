EDITION
Leo's 2025 Cannes Contenders
05/06/2025
lbbonline.com
05/06/2025
The Publicis Groupe agency network shares its top hopefuls for Cannes Lions, including work for Fiat, McDonald's, Oreo, KFC and more
McDonald's - The Meal
Fiat - The Interrupted Goal
McDonald's - Loconomy Burgers
Suncorp - Haven
Oreo - History in the Baking
KFC - Fiiiiiinger Lickin' Good
Field Museum - Blood Appetit
Algoflex - Pain Ambassadors
Lenovo - Gamers on Duty
McDonald's - Night Classroom
Cathay - Re-righting History
