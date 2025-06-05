senckađ
Leo's 2025 Cannes Contenders

05/06/2025
The Publicis Groupe agency network shares its top hopefuls for Cannes Lions, including work for Fiat, McDonald's, Oreo, KFC and more

McDonald's - The Meal 



Fiat - The Interrupted Goal



McDonald's - Loconomy Burgers



Suncorp - Haven



Oreo - History in the Baking



KFC - Fiiiiiinger Lickin' Good



Field Museum - Blood Appetit



Algoflex - Pain Ambassadors



Lenovo - Gamers on Duty



McDonald's - Night Classroom



Cathay - Re-righting History



v2.25.1