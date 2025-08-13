Conero Film + ADV Unveils Programme for Third Edition in the Heart of Italy

​Conero Film + ADV (CFA) has announced the official selection and programme for CFA 2025, marking the festival’s third edition. Set against the breathtakingly backdrop of Conero Natural Park in Italy’s Marche region, this year’s event introduces a refined two-part format: a Creative Retreat designed for deep connection and collaboration, followed by a Film Festival & Awards open to a wider audience. Taking place from September 5–7, 2025, CFA once again brings together filmmakers, creative leaders, and sustainability-minded innovators for an unforgettable experience that bridges sustainability, filmmaking, and purposeful storytelling.

Conero Film + ADV is endorsed by the Art Directors Club Italiano, the City of Ancona, the Municipality of Sirolo, Fondazione Marche Cultura, Legambiente, Marche Film Commission, and Parco del Conero, with the support of leading international industry players including 86Tales, ADCOM, Garofoli Vini, Gaza Cola, FAVINI, Imagine, Instagrid, Ortovox, Sea Shepherd, Simone Subissati Architects, Terraformae, and The Blink Fish.

CFA 2025 - The Official Selection

The CFA 2025 Official Selection brings together an inspiring and diverse array of video works from across the globe, each chosen for its originality, craft, and resonance with the festival’s core themes of creativity and sustainability. Highlights include Dancing Warrior (directed by Rachel McDonald and Peter Goetz, produced by Backroads Pictures, Eleanor Drive Pictures), The Lost Generation (directed by Ferhat Gurini for Generation Gaza, produced by Bacon), Are You Scared To Be Yourself Because You Think That You Might Fail? (directed by Bec Pecaut, produced by OPC), Fairground (directed by Jess Berry), Facetweak(directed by Bianca Poletti, produced by Primo and Zauberberg), NO DECISION WITHOUT US (directed by Rich Lee for CoorDown, produced by Indiana Production), The Robbery (directed by Andrew De Zen for Amnesty International, produced by Rebolucion), The Cause Of The Accident That Started The Fire (directed by Lope Serrano for ICEX, Audiovisual From Spain, produced by CANADA), Blue Eyes Film (directed by Andre Muir for Vic Mensa, produced by Smuggler), CHIAMARE CASA SEMPRE LO STESSO POSTO (directed by Giada Bossi for Arssalendo, produced by Withstand Film - Agile Films - Giada Bossi), Gun (directed by Lado Kvataniya for Manizha, produced by EVERSINCE, STEREOTACTIC, DADDY'S FILM), Closing the Gap (directed by Mateusz Miszczyński for Resurge International, produced by Papaya Films).

Though varied in style and subject, each project shares a commitment to storytelling that challenges and reimagines our relationship with the world, embodying the spirit of Conero Film + ADV as a meeting point where sustainability and creativity converge. View the full lineup here.

CFA 2025 Creative Retreat

September 5–7, 2025 | Conero Park, Italy

Set in the heart of Conero Park at Villa Piancarda, the CFA 2025 Creative Retreat offers a weekend of connection and creative exploration.

On Friday evening, September 5th, the retreat begins with a Welcome Drink and Dinner. It’s a relaxed and intimate gathering making this the ideal chance for participants to connect and unwind.

Saturday, September 6th is designed to awaken both body and mind. The day starts with outdoor explorations along the breath taking coastline by kayak or boat, followed by lunch and an immersive workshop at sea. Titled Music and Emotion in the Age of the Algorithm and led by 86Tales and IMAGINE, this session explores the connection between human feeling and machine-made sound.

In the early evening, attention then turns to sustainability with the workshop Rethinking Film Production: A Sustainable Approach. Presented by EcoMuvi and ADCOM, the workshop brings together leading industry voices including Ludovica Chiarini (EcoMuvi), Marta Bobić (CANADA), director Veronica Ciceri, cinematographer Giacomo La Monaca, production manager Marco Agnesi, and colorist Giandomenico Zeppa (Cineteca di Bologna). This session will focus on practical strategies for responsible production, from environmental best practices to social impact. Bringing this creative and inspiring day to a close will be a dinner party where everyone can celebrate shared ideas and new friendships.

CFA 2025 Film Festival & Awards

Sunday, September 7, 2025 – The event culminates in the highly anticipated CFA 2025 Film Festival & Awards, a dynamic afternoon and evening of screenings, panels, and celebration that welcomes a wider audience into the heart of the Conero creative community.

The afternoon kicks off with thought-provoking discussions at the crossroads of creativity, activism, and sustainability.

BEYOND GROWTH: COMMUNICATION IN SERVICE OF CHANGE – Moderated by author and photojournalist Sergio Ramazzotti, this panel brings together Marianna Ghirlanda (president of IAA, CEO of BBDO Italy), Lorenzo Costanzo (materials scientist), and Katia Falezza (Marketing Manager, ORTOVOX Italy) and political ecological economist Giacomo D’Alisa, who will introduce the panel through a dedicated presentation on the theme of degrowth. Together, they’ll explore how storytelling in advertising and film can challenge the traditional growth paradigm, shaping new narratives grounded in community, sufficiency, and ecological integrity.

ARE CREATIVE AGENCIES STILL FIT FOR PURPOSE? – Moderated by Jason Stone, editor at David Reviews, this conversation features Bryn Attewell (executive creative director, GOOD Agency), Alkisti Stolp (co-founder, Twentyrising), and Grace Farson (senior integrated producer, Anomaly). The panel will examine how rapid technological change and decentralised collaboration are reshaping the creative landscape, weighing the relevance of traditional agency models against the rise of in-house production, and spotlighting the importance of nurturing emerging talent.

Following the panels, Enrico Salierno (co-founder, Sea Shepherd Italia) and director Igor d’India present GHOSTNET CAMPAIGN: The Invisible Traces of Industrial Fishing by Sea Shepherd, an urgent exposé on the devastating impact of abandoned fishing gear on marine ecosystems—and the immediate action needed to combat this silent ocean crisis.

As night falls, the focus shifts to the CFA 2025 Official Selection, opening with the premiere of Macchina Continua, directed by Ruben Gagliardini, an independent production by Local Bizzarro funded by the Ministry of Italian Culture. A Q&A with shortlisted directors will follow, hosted by MarBelle, founder of Directors Notes. The evening concludes with the prestigious CFA Awards Ceremony, honouring outstanding achievements in film and advertising.

Tickets for the CFA 2025 Creative Retreat are available now through the Conero Film + ADV website until August 15 via conerofilmadv.it/tickets

