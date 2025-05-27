DEPT® Unveils 'Secret Garden' at Cannes Lions 2025

At this year's Cannes Lions Festival, DEPT® is creating a unique space for a different type of conversation: less than five minutes away from the Palais des Festivals, the Secret Garden is nestled in a 1,300-square-metre courtyard. Designed to foster meaningful dialogue and showcase cutting-edge AI and creativity, this tranquil courtyard will be the go-to spot for industry leaders seeking a fresh perspective on the future of marketing and technology.



From 17th to 19th June 2025, the Garden will host daily panel sessions at 10:30 and 15:00, featuring leaders from NVIDIA, eBay, Foot Locker, Yahoo, Logitech, U.S. Bank, Microsoft, and more. The sessions celebrate impactful cases, focusing on what’s working, what’s next, and how to scale responsibly.



Kicking things off on Tuesday, 17th June, Sainsbury’s Nectar360 will join Digiday for a fireside chat about how the retailer is already using AI to streamline its retail media operations. Their new multi-agent system can audit thousands of ad assets for accuracy and compliance in seconds - a slight shift significantly impacting operational efficiency and creative quality.



On Wednesday, June 18th, the Garden will host a special half-day session led by NVIDIA and DEPT® focused on AI for Public Good. The forum will bring together policymakers, technologists, and brand leaders to share practical frameworks and explore how to ensure AI development is inclusive, accountable, and accessible. The morning includes a panel, a real-world case study discussion, and a lunch to help move the conversation from intention to action.



Other sessions include a preview of Signs, an AI-powered ASL learning platform co created by DEPT®, NVIDIA and the American Society for Deaf Children, and panels on AI driven personalisation, brand sustainability, and the emotional side of automation. The Garden will also feature interactive AI installations, a podcast studio, and spaces to connect and collaborate throughout the week.



“We know Cannes can be overwhelming. We wanted to create a space that brings the noise down and the level of conversation up,” said Dimi Albers, global CEO, DEPT®. “The Secret Garden is about listening, sharing ideas, and learning from work that’s already making a difference.”



The Secret Garden is located at 3 Rond-Point Duboys d’Angers. Space is limited, and registration is encouraged. For more information and to request a spot, visit here.

