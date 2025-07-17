The Vegetarian Butcher Names DEPT® Social Agency

Plant-based meat brand The Vegetarian Butcher has picked DEPT® as its leading social agency across several European markets. The agency will be responsible for editorial strategy, always-on content, community management, content production and paid social media for the brand’s owned channels in The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the UK.



The brief was a mouthful: The Vegetarian Butcher aims to disrupt the plant-based category with social-first content that deeply resonates with its community. Through a multi-market team of social experts, DEPT® will tap into audience passion points, crafting native social content that brings the brand to life across EMEA.



"We're excited to collaborate with DEPT® to amplify our mission to release all animals from the food chain. Their expertise in crafting engaging social content will help us connect with our community in meaningful ways and inspire a shift towards more sustainable food choices”, says Ram Huigen, CMO at The Vegetarian Butcher.



"We're thrilled to partner with The Vegetarian Butcher to revolutionise the plant-based market. Our goal is to create content that engages and inspires a movement towards sustainable eating and continues to feed a community of fans across countries”, says Roddy Taylor, director of growth, DEPT®



This new win builds momentum from the first few months of 2025, when DEPT® added brands such as Lufthansa, PepsiCo, Salamander, and EPI/WERO to its global and local client roster. The global digital agency already manages Social for some of the world’s most engaging brands, including Just Eat, Easyjet, PepsiCo, and Bol, driving engagement with their audiences and cultivating strong relationships with their fans.

