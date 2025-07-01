Online Outlet Otrium's AI-Powered Ovatars Give New Life to Unsold Fashion Items

Otrium, the European online fashion outlet platform, is tackling the fashion industry's overstock challenge by introducing the Ovatars, an AI model system developed in collaboration with global digital agency DEPT®. This initiative aims to redefine how unsold fashion items are managed, maximising their visibility and potential for purchase.



Otrium's mission, "All clothing should be worn," is now supported by AI technology. The process is straightforward: Otrium receives unsold items, often single low-depth SKUs that would not typically qualify for extensive model photography. These items are photographed in a basic format and then digitally placed on the Ovatars. This allows Otrium to distribute them across product detail pages, integrate them into lookbook visuals, and even create animated ads, giving each item a greater chance to be purchased and find a new life.



Otrium partnered with DEPT® to develop processes that combine in-house product photography with AI to create models. This enabled the creation of scalable, high-quality visuals that align with brand guidelines and enhance product pages, lookbooks, and campaigns across the platform.

“These digital avatars, inspired by people from all walks of life, allow us to breathe new life into overlooked items at scale,” said Milan Daniels, founder of Otrium. “By enhancing visibility and creativity, we give every piece a greater chance to be discovered and loved by customers, ultimately fulfilling our mission that every item deserves to be worn.”

The Ovatars - seven diverse, AI-generated fashion models - represent various styles, moods, and customer segments. They are set to make a substantial impact across key areas.

Conversion rates are expected to surge by 15% to 50%, showing that customers are more engaged and inclined to purchase items presented with model photography, transforming previously overlooked inventory into sales. Model photography costs have dropped by 40%, enabling Otrium to reallocate resources more efficiently. By reducing the need for traditional photo shoots, the platform can focus on growth and innovation while maintaining high-quality visual content. This ensures no item is left behind; every piece of clothing on Otrium’s platform is now represented, maximising exposure and reducing waste, thereby increasing the likelihood of each item finding a new owner.



Beyond these metrics, the Ovatars offer a new kind of circular advantage: they help existing products reach customers faster, reduce fashion waste, and build a consistent digital identity with a smaller environmental footprint. Each Ovatar is crafted with its own personality and design language, inspired by customer insights: - Ava – The Minimal Muse - Zion – The Street Prodigy - Luna – The Dream Caster - Kai – The Future Classic - Noor – The Power Pose - Sam – The Timeless Rebel.



“This project represents the future of fashion technology - where data, design, and technology converge,” said Lucas Nutbey, SVP of strategy, EMEA. “It’s a perfect example of how AI can solve business challenges and support positive change.”

