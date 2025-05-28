Cut+Run NY Promotes James Donahue to Editor

Creative editorial company Cut+Run has promoted James Donahue to its roster of award-winning talent. Based in New York, Donahue’s instincts as a filmmaker and musician’s ear shape the comedic pacing and emotional arcs of his edits.

Hailing from North Carolina, James studied film at Virginia Tech and was immediately drawn to editing. There, he discovered that his deep understanding of rhythm and timing learned through his many years playing guitar and bass could be applied as the driving force behind his cuts. Before joining Cut+Run NY as a senior assistant, he began his post-production career as an intern at Lost Planet, an assistant editor at the Whitehouse, and a promos editor for HBO.

James’s editing style includes comedic, documentary, and music-driven pieces. He excels at finding the specific moments and narrative engine that bring each of his edits to life. His films for The Gates Foundation out of FCB blur the line between documentary and comedy while showcasing the organisation’s humanitarian work in India. James also collaborated with agencies Droga5 and SS&K on projects for Paramount+, Bosch, IHOP, and JP Morgan Chase.

“Cut+Run’s large body of impressive work obviously played a part,” remarked James Donahue on what initially attracted him to the acclaimed editing house. “Working with the editors there has been a massive source of inspiration—Gary Knight has championed me from very early on in my career and Frank Effron and Rob Ryang have such sharp comedic instincts. I’ve been evolving as an artist non-stop since I started with them, and I look forward to this next chapter of my career with them.”

Cut+Run editor / partner, Robert Ryang, added, "James is that rare talent who crushes hilarious comedy work but also has a great eye for sumptuous visuals. To use an analogy that he'd appreciate, he's as versatile as multi-instrumentalist Ron "Pigpen" McKernan from The Grateful Dead."

