senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Cut+Run NY Promotes James Donahue to Editor

28/05/2025
73
Share
Prior to joining Cut+Run NY as a senior assistant, James Donahue developed his post-production expertise through diverse internship and assistant editing roles

Creative editorial company Cut+Run has promoted James Donahue to its roster of award-winning talent. Based in New York, Donahue’s instincts as a filmmaker and musician’s ear shape the comedic pacing and emotional arcs of his edits.

Hailing from North Carolina, James studied film at Virginia Tech and was immediately drawn to editing. There, he discovered that his deep understanding of rhythm and timing learned through his many years playing guitar and bass could be applied as the driving force behind his cuts. Before joining Cut+Run NY as a senior assistant, he began his post-production career as an intern at Lost Planet, an assistant editor at the Whitehouse, and a promos editor for HBO.

James’s editing style includes comedic, documentary, and music-driven pieces. He excels at finding the specific moments and narrative engine that bring each of his edits to life. His films for The Gates Foundation out of FCB blur the line between documentary and comedy while showcasing the organisation’s humanitarian work in India. James also collaborated with agencies Droga5 and SS&K on projects for Paramount+, Bosch, IHOP, and JP Morgan Chase.

“Cut+Run’s large body of impressive work obviously played a part,” remarked James Donahue on what initially attracted him to the acclaimed editing house. “Working with the editors there has been a massive source of inspiration—Gary Knight has championed me from very early on in my career and Frank Effron and Rob Ryang have such sharp comedic instincts. I’ve been evolving as an artist non-stop since I started with them, and I look forward to this next chapter of my career with them.”

Cut+Run editor / partner, Robert Ryang, added, "James is that rare talent who crushes hilarious comedy work but also has a great eye for sumptuous visuals. To use an analogy that he'd appreciate, he's as versatile as multi-instrumentalist Ron "Pigpen" McKernan from The Grateful Dead."

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Cut+Run US
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Cut+Run US
Finger Up :15
ŌURA
02/06/2025
Give Us the Finger :60
ŌURA
02/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1