news
Creative Operations at the Leadership Table: From Service Function to Strategic Force

19/08/2025
Creative Ops is often seen as efficient but invisible. WDC's Nicky Russell explains why that must change and why Creative Ops belongs at the leadership table

For too long, Creative Operations has been seen as the backstage crew. We’re efficient, reliable, and largely invisible. We deliver on time, keep processes sharp, and make sure the machine doesn’t break. But here’s the hard truth: if Creative Ops remains defined by process and tools alone, we’ll never have the strategic influence our organisations desperately need in order to future proof themselves.

Creative Ops is not just a service function. It’s the engine that scales creativity in an increasingly complex marketing landscape. It’s time we stop waiting for an invitation to the leadership table and start setting the table ourselves.

Delivery Partner to Strategic Enabler

The leaders who are redefining Creative Ops don’t lead with process; they lead with outcomes. Senior stakeholders aren’t interested in how many briefs you’ve processed or how efficient your resource plans are. They want to know how Creative Ops drives business value; speed-to-market, brand consistency, risk reduction, and measurable impact.

Efficiencies aren’t the story, what you do with them is. When Creative Ops streamlines workflows or optimises resources, it’s not just about saving time or reducing cost. The real impact comes when those efficiencies are redirected into higher-value work. Whether that’s more strategic campaigns, faster go-to-market launches, or higher-quality creative output that drives brand growth. This is where Creative Ops shifts from being a service provider to being a true business enabler.

Influence is the New Leadership

Creative Ops leaders often lead without formal authority. We rarely own the final decision, but we shape almost every decision that matters. True leadership in Creative Ops is built on influence, trust, and presence - not job titles.

The way you show up in a room matters just as much as the processes you manage. Your energy - calm, confident, solution-oriented - can elevate a conversation from operational to transformational. Influence starts with curiosity, reframing conversations from 'how many assets?' to 'what outcome are we driving?' It’s about being the person who consistently connects dots, anticipates challenges, and speaks in business terms.

Your leadership brand is defined by the energy you bring. Are you showing up with strategic clarity or operational panic? Do you inspire trust and collaboration, or do you get lost in the weeds? If you want a seat at the table, you have to sound like someone who belongs there.

Be the Architect of Change

Creative Ops is uniquely positioned to lead transformation. We sit at the intersection of people, process, and platforms, with a bird’s-eye view of where friction slows down creativity and where efficiency unlocks growth.

The most forward-thinking Creative Ops leaders are becoming architects of the creative ecosystem, not just managers of tasks. They are shaping how teams tier work, how technology serves the business (not the other way around), and how content is scaled without sacrificing creativity or quality.

But leadership isn’t about adding more process. It’s about solving the problems that matter most to the business, and doing it in a way that elevates creativity, not smothers it.

The Challenge for Creative Ops Leaders

If Creative Ops wants to be taken seriously at the leadership table, we must think, act, and speak like leaders, not just operators. That means:

  • Framing operations as strategic value creation.
  • Leading through influence, not authority.
  • Driving change with both efficiency and creative empowerment in mind.

In your next leadership conversation, ask yourself this simple question:

“Am I representing operations or am I shaping strategy?”

Because the future of Creative Ops isn’t about being invited to the table. It’s about being the force that sets the table and defines what happens there.

