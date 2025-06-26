Linda Cronin of Monks to Chair Inaugural LIA Creativity In Media Jury

This year, Linda Cronin, EVP, global media of Monks will be the inaugural jury president of the Creativity In Media competition at the London International Awards. Together with eight other top media and creative professionals, this jury will convene at Encore @ Wynn Las Vegas. LIA has no pre-judging. Every round of judging is done onsite. Therefore, nothing falls between the cracks as every juror sees every piece of work from Round one through Statue Discussions.



Linda Cronin is a distinguished media and marketing professional. She has an exceptional record of driving business growth and overseeing high profile accounts across diverse industries. Having worked in leadership roles with top-tier organisations such as Coca-Cola, Salesforce and Home Depot, Linda has demonstrated her expertise in developing and executing innovative, data-driven strategies.



In accepting the role of LIA’s first jury president for Creativity in Media, Linda remarked, “Media performance and digital growth have become increasingly reliant on thumb-stopping ad creative, and it's leading to more collaboration than ever before, between media buyers, designers and creative strategists. I'm honoured to be part of the jury panel for LIA's 2025 Creativity In Media award to help recognise creative excellence that is making Media more effective and more impactful on the bottom line.”



Historically, media-centric metrics such as reach, impressions, click-through rates (CTR) and cost-per-thousand impressions (CPM) were the indicators of how well a campaign performed. But this is just part of the equation. Today, true success needs to include how creativity managed to engage and resonate with the audience.



In announcing the addition of Creativity In Media to the LIA line-up of competitions, Barbara Levy, president of LIA, explained, “When we add a new competition to the show, the question we ask is: Will it inspire greater creativity in the industry? We are a show that wants to give creatives a platform to showcase their creativity. We know that metrics of media is fast changing. It’s not just about numbers. It’s about connecting with the audience. We are delighted to have Linda Cronin guide our first Creativity In Media jury with very notable people from the industry. We are expecting exceptional work to set the benchmark for 2025.”



As Bill Bernbach once said: “Nobody counts the number of ads you run; they just remember the impression you make.”



LIA 2025 Creativity In Media Jury:

