Meet the Panellist: Creative Direction In the Age of AI with Andy Bird

On Monday 16th June at 12:30pm, join us for an unmissable fireside chat with Le Truc’s founding partner Andy Bird who will explore the rapidly evolving intersection of technology and creativity. As AI tools continue to reshape the creative process, Andy will share his perspective on how the fundamentals of art direction are adapting and which timeless principles still stand firm.

Creative Direction In the Age of AI with Andy Bird

​Andy Bird has always been hands-on when it comes to art direction, whether that was back in the 90s when he was cutting and pasting in the production studio or now, in 2025, as he gets to grips with the constantly evolving challenges and creative opportunities afforded by AI. In this fireside chat, Andy gives his perspective on how technology is really changing creative direction - and what classic principles endure.





Andy Bird, founding partner, Le Truc



Andy Bird is a founding partner of Le Truc, which translates from French as “the thingamajig, the knack, the way”.

​Le Truc is a next-generation creative model consistent with Publicis Groupe’s Power of One and Marcel platform.

Prior to the development of Le Truc, Andy was Chief Creative Officer for the Publicis New York flagship office, where he cultivated a talented team of creatives who delivered outstanding work and won numerous awards.

Andy joined the Publicis Worldwide North America leadership team in 2015, after three years as Executive Creative Director of Publicis London. During his tenure, Publicis London was named the 5th highest-ranking UK creative agency in the Gunn Report.

Over his career, Bird has won many high-profile creative awards on the global stage, including Cannes Lions and D&AD pencils for clients such as American Express, Mattel, Levi’s, Jif, Dockers, Diesel, Citi, Walmart and Audi. In 2023, he took home a Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Publicis Groupe’s working with Cancer initiative.





Addison Capper, managing editor, Americas, LBB

​Addison joined Little Black Book as a researcher in 2012 following a successful internship the year before. Thirteen years on, he is one of the platform's longest-serving team members. As managing editor for the Americas, he oversees daily editorial output, leads a growing team of reporters, and champions creative excellence across advertising and production.



Outside of work, Addison enjoys weekends at the same Thai restaurant, hanging out with his dog Finn, and watching his beloved Chelsea FC and Hertha BSC.





