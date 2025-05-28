senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Collaborate Named Amongst Best UK Workplaces by The Sunday Times, Again

28/05/2025
7
Share
The global experiential agency earns top marks for employee wellbeing, culture, and commitment to personal growth for the second year in a row

For the second consecutive year, global independent experiential agency Collaborate has been listed as one of the best UK companies to work for by the Sunday Times in the UK’s biggest study of employee engagement.

The highly coveted annual Sunday Times Best Places to Work List recognises companies with consistently high levels of employee experience and wellbeing. Results are based on staff feedback across six key areas: reward and recognition; instilling pride; information sharing; empowerment; wellbeing; and job satisfaction.

Jon Yeomans, business editor of The Sunday Times, noted, “Happy workers make for good businesses. Staff retention rises, recruitment costs fall, good ideas are fostered and the company’s top line swells. Generating a healthy corporate culture does not have to cost the earth, either.”

Ben McMahon, founder and CEO Collaborate Global, commented, “I couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. This terrific recognition, twice in a row, is testament to every single person here who helps us flourish and enjoy work every single day.

From the beginning, culture wasn’t a side project. It’s the foundation for our company. We invest in our people — not just as employees, but as humans. Team members have been funded to learn languages, surf, study art history, or meditate in the Himalayas. We believe creativity doesn’t come from staring at a screen; it comes from living a full life.

My huge thanks Collaborate: you deserve the spotlight”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Collaborate
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Collaborate
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024
Norton Motorcycles
25/07/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1