Collaborate Named Amongst Best UK Workplaces by The Sunday Times, Again

For the second consecutive year, global independent experiential agency Collaborate has been listed as one of the best UK companies to work for by the Sunday Times in the UK’s biggest study of employee engagement.

The highly coveted annual Sunday Times Best Places to Work List recognises companies with consistently high levels of employee experience and wellbeing. Results are based on staff feedback across six key areas: reward and recognition; instilling pride; information sharing; empowerment; wellbeing; and job satisfaction.

Jon Yeomans, business editor of The Sunday Times, noted, “Happy workers make for good businesses. Staff retention rises, recruitment costs fall, good ideas are fostered and the company’s top line swells. Generating a healthy corporate culture does not have to cost the earth, either.”

​Ben McMahon, founder and CEO Collaborate Global, commented, “I couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. This terrific recognition, twice in a row, is testament to every single person here who helps us flourish and enjoy work every single day.

From the beginning, culture wasn’t a side project. It’s the foundation for our company. We invest in our people — not just as employees, but as humans. Team members have been funded to learn languages, surf, study art history, or meditate in the Himalayas. We believe creativity doesn’t come from staring at a screen; it comes from living a full life.

My huge thanks Collaborate: you deserve the spotlight”

