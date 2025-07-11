Collaborate Global Brings 5 Show-Stopping Activations to Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

Image credit: Jamie Davies via Unsplash​

Independent experiential agency Collaborate Global returns to Goodwood Festival of Speed, presented by Mastercard, with five big brand activations.

Ben McMahon, founder and CEO of Collaborate Global, commented, "In a world that feels more complicated than ever, we all crave real connection. That’s why our focus is on humanising brands - through joyful, fun, emotional experiences that feel personal and leave lasting impressions. Brand stories come to life through smart design, interactive content and real-time measurement. We’re thrilled to be back!”

The Festival of Speed, 10-13 July at the Goodwood Estate, is a global celebration of motorsport and car culture, attracting hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide.

HYUNDAI N: Thrills at Every Turn

Hyundai, a leader in high-performance electric innovation, will unveil the world debut of IONIQ 6 N, the much-anticipated follow-up to IONIQ 5 N, named Top Gear’s overall 2023 Car of the Year. This year’s Hyundai N activation fuses physical presence with digital storytelling.

The stand features a striking single-storey build with VIP mezzanine and grandstand for prime views of the FOS Hillclimb.

Designed to educate and entertain, it brings the evolving 6N story to life through interactive zones including the QR-enabled IONIQ 6N Tech Wall, high-adrenaline Racing Sims, and the #EventWall for fan-generated content. At the heart of the experience is the 'N Pass', a smart, digital token guiding visitors through the space, rewarding engagement, and real-time footfall and dwell time measurement. For fans tuning in remotely, dynamic social content captures all the action, from stand and track.

eBay Meets F1: The Most Fun You’ll Ever Have on the Grid

For the third year running, Collaborate Global and eBay team up to deliver high-energy entertainment, bringing to life eBay’s parts and accessories offerings.

Building on the award-winning eBay Garage concept, eBay’s biggest stand yet features a two-storey structure with influences from Formula One, complete with racing car, live DJ, and crowd-favourite: the Parts Finder Challenge.

Designed to inspire car enthusiasts through DIY, the activation blends gamified learning with pure fun, positioning eBay as the ultimate destination for car parts and accessories.

The activation is the IRL component of a wider communications campaign across multiple touchpoints with a number of agencies collaborating together.

TAG Heuer: Luxury in the Fast Lane

TAG Heuer, synonymous with Swiss precision and motorsport prestige, returns as Official Timing Partner of the Festival of Speed.

The comeback marks the launch of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Goodwood Festival of Speed, a limited-edition timepiece bridging Swiss watchmaking

excellence with British racing heritage.

The space embodies premium luxury retail, with a curated journey through TAG Heuer’s partnerships with Porsche and Oracle Red Bull Racing. VIP areas and sleek lounges offer up space for personal engagement, while a stainless steel-styled retail zone offers a tactile, high-end shopping experience.

Singer: Crafting Quiet Elegance

Celebrating a decade at the Festival and a fourth year with Collaborate as experiential partner, Singer embodies the artistry of reimagined, air-cooled Porsche 911s, world famous for exceptional craftsmanship and engineering.

Singer’s refined presence reflects the brand’s quiet elegance. A minimal but premium display of cars, engines, and plinths connects with enthusiasts, while challenging perceptions of limited availability by showcasing customisation options and current builds. The debut of the striking Passalacqua Blue and tribute to Singer’s Goodwood legacy anchor a beautifully understated activation.

Randox Health: The Future of Healthcare, Now

Randox Health, a world leader in diagnostics and health data solutions, continues to challenge perceptions of modern healthcare.

In its seventh year of partnership, Collaborate has helped Randox Health transform the Future Lab into a digital wonderland where science meets storytelling. Through AR, light sensors, and cutting-edge biochip technology, visitors explore how a single DNA sample can yield thousands of insights. The immersive, visually striking experience blends interactive diagnostics, educational moments, and personalised takeaways.

