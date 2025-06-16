What SXSW London Taught Us About Playing It Safe

SXSW in Austin has always been more than a conference. It’s a bold, buzzing stage where tech, music, film, and brands collide in a one-of-a-kind host city. It's where culture lives loud and where brands thrive by leaning into that energy. So, when it was announced that SXSW was heading to London, the promise was high: Austin energy with British edge. As someone who’s attended Austin, it was hard not to draw comparisons, and we came in genuinely optimistic.

Let’s start with the good. SXSW London pulled together an impressive speaker lineup and some of the arts programming genuinely landed well. The ambition to bring the SXSW spirit to the UK should be applauded. The UK has a phenomenal creative scene, world-leading brands, and culturally switched-on audiences. In theory, the ingredients were all there.

Safety rarely make memories

But after experiencing the inaugural edition, we were unexpectedly left wondering, where was the spark?

SXSW London, for all its ambition, felt like the safe edit. The corporate approved version. Austin-lite. Familiar formats repackaged for a new postcode but not reimagined. Brand activations felt cautious. Immersive was replaced with informative. Edgy was swapped for earnest. Three story, truly engaging, activations by the likes of Paramount in Austin were replaced by single container merchandise stands in London.

Perhaps it was to be expected in the inaugural event but it played safe, and in experiential, safety rarely makes memories.

To be fair, the Austin sense of city takeover would always be hard to achieve in London, a city seven times bigger, easily absorbing even the two million people of Notting Hill Carnival. So maybe Manchester would have been a better choice in the same way SXSW would probably not work in NYC or LA.

Now, before we’re accused of being cynics: the ambition to bring SXSW to the UK is a good one. The UK has an incredible creative scene, world-leading brands, and some of the most culturally switched-on audiences anywhere.

Be more daring

But we’d argue the event deserved more daring.

But here’s the real question: why do brands turn timid when the context changes? Time and again, we see bold ideas lose their edge the moment they cross borders. A brief that felt fearless at a global level suddenly becomes more about appeasing stakeholders than exciting audiences. It’s as if the fear of “getting it wrong” overrides the potential of getting it brilliantly right.

We’ve seen international brands approach a UK activation with bold, brilliant ambitions… only for the final output dilute into a safe, generic set piece once local sign-off loops and logistical concerns kick in.

Scaling smart not scaling down

But it doesn’t have to. The key to impactful experiential work lies in scaling-smart not in scaling down You don’t need a marching band and $5 million build. You need to understand your audience, lean into cultural nuance, and create moments that make people feel something. That’s the magic, where production intelligence meets creative bravery.

For example, when Guinness wanted to grow its Japanese market, a culture that doesn't traditionally drink stout, it didn’t throw a big-budget Irish pub replica in Tokyo or rely on global creative assets. Instead, it created a beautifully crafted, minimalist experience that paid homage to Japanese craftsmanship.

No fireworks. No gimmicks. Just a quiet, powerful moment that connected Guinness’s brand values, craft, substance, character, with the cultural values of its Japanese audience.

SXSW London showed us the outline of something promising. It also revealed how brands, and event formats, often default to control when faced with complexity. But that’s not where culture lives. Culture thrives in the messy, the bold, the unexpected. And that’s exactly where Collaborate comes alive.

So, if your next brand experience brief feels a little too neat, maybe it’s time to embrace the creative chaos and do something unforgettable.



