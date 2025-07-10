Cheil Spain Strengthens Creative Department with 2 International Creative Directors

​Cheil Spain has appointed Roberta Totaro and Fernando Rubin as new creative directors, in a strategic move to expand its creative offering with a global perspective and strengthen the agency’s focus on digital innovation.

Bringing extensive experience from key global markets, both Totaro and Rubin join the agency with a strong track record of high-impact work and international recognition. Their arrival reinforces Cheil Spain’s ongoing commitment to top-tier creativity as a critical driver in delivering relevant, effective solutions in an increasingly global context.

Roberta Totaro, who studied art direction and graphic design in Milan, brings 14 years of advertising experience across Italy, Dubai, Hong Kong, and New York. Her international journey has deepened her understanding of cultural nuance in creative work, shaping a broader strategic perspective. Totaro has held roles at M&C Saatchi Milan, Y&R Dubai, Ogilvy Dubai, and at agencies like Area23, Arnold Worldwide, and Grey in New York. She has worked with major brands such as Coca-Cola, Colgate, Johnson & Johnson, Volkswagen, Pringles, Pfizer, and Modelo. Her campaigns have featured in high-profile events like the Super Bowl and earned recognition at festivals including Young Lynx, The One Show, ADCI, Dubai Lynx, StartUp Weekend Hong Kong, and The Andy Awards.

Fernando Rubin, known as “Rubinho”, began his advertising career 20 years ago and has developed global campaigns across Spain, the Netherlands, the US, Sweden, China, Singapore, and Italy. He has worked at leading agencies including SCPF, Crispin Porter, Anomaly, Edelman Deportivo, Grey, and LePub, creating work for brands like IKEA, Burger King, Budweiser, Desperados, and Toblerone. Rubin’s creative philosophy centers on people-first ideas and tapping into real cultural conversations, work that doesn’t feel like advertising. This mindset has earned him awards at Cannes Lions, The One Show, Clio, Spain’s National Creativity Awards, El Sol, and the Effies.

These appointments are part of a broader agency evolution that includes new working methodologies, the integration of multicultural talent, and an approach focused on accelerating client transformation through the intersection of creativity and digital capabilities.

Alejandro di Trolio, European creative chairman, commented, “At Cheil, we believe in borderless creativity, powered by global talent, digital innovation, and the potential of technology. The incorporation of Roberta and Fernando will allow us to evolve with a more connected and international perspective, while strengthening a team ready to tackle today’s biggest challenges."

With this move, Cheil Spain continues to build a creative model designed to deliver bold, culturally connected, and globally relevant ideas, responding to market challenges through a transformative digital lens.

