Cheil Wins 5 Pencils in The One Show 2025

​Cheil Spain’s campaign ‘Impulse’ for Samsung was awarded a Gold Pencil in the Creative Use of Artificial Intelligence category. The campaign involved the development of an AI app for Samsung’s smartwatches to help people with speech disorders. Through an algorithm based on Natural Language Processing, it analyses and translates words into rhythmic vibrations allowing users to have an invisible and inaudible assistant guiding fluent speech. The work also won three Bronze Pencils.

This adds to the creative accolades the campaign has been receiving in major international award shows, marking its remarkable achievement. Notable award shows include Cannes Lions, D&AD, and the London International Awards.

Cheil Hong Kong’s campaign ‘The Sound of Violence’ for Save the Children won a Bronze Pencil. The campaign is a powerful initiative that recreated the Dolby Surround Sound demo in cinemas with the sound of real violence to raise awareness of domestic violence against children.

A total of 19,860 pieces from 62 countries were entered into The One Show 2025. This year’s esteemed One Show global jury awarded agencies, studios, brands, production companies, and designers in 55 countries with 156 Gold Pencils, 197 Silvers, 270 Bronze, and 1,027 Merits.

