senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Cheil Wins 5 Pencils in The One Show 2025

27/05/2025
48
Share
​Cheil Spain and Cheil Hong Kong celebrate a Gold Pencil, four Bronze Pencils and four Merit Awards

Cheil has won a total of five Pencils in The One Show 2025 including a Gold Pencil, four Bronze Pencils and four Merit Awards.

Cheil Spain’s campaign ‘Impulse’ for Samsung was awarded a Gold Pencil in the Creative Use of Artificial Intelligence category. The campaign involved the development of an AI app for Samsung’s smartwatches to help people with speech disorders. Through an algorithm based on Natural Language Processing, it analyses and translates words into rhythmic vibrations allowing users to have an invisible and inaudible assistant guiding fluent speech. The work also won three Bronze Pencils.

This adds to the creative accolades the campaign has been receiving in major international award shows, marking its remarkable achievement. Notable award shows include Cannes Lions, D&AD, and the London International Awards.

Cheil Hong Kong’s campaign ‘The Sound of Violence’ for Save the Children won a Bronze Pencil. The campaign is a powerful initiative that recreated the Dolby Surround Sound demo in cinemas with the sound of real violence to raise awareness of domestic violence against children.

A total of 19,860 pieces from 62 countries were entered into The One Show 2025. This year’s esteemed One Show global jury awarded agencies, studios, brands, production companies, and designers in 55 countries with 156 Gold Pencils, 197 Silvers, 270 Bronze, and 1,027 Merits.

See more work from Cheil Worldwide here

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Cheil Worldwide
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Cheil Worldwide
Vision AI
Samsung
25/02/2025
Teen Gambling PSA
Toss
25/11/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1