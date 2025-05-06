This Video Game Is Designed to Help Detect Alzheimer's Disease Early

Once again this year, the agency Cheil Spain and Samsung have jointly developed a project within the framework of the local initiative ‘Technology with purpose’, which highlights the role of technology and artificial intelligence with a clear positive impact on Spanish society. With ‘The Mind Guardian’ they present an innovative application based on artificial intelligence that, through gamification, performs a memory self-assessment test for large-scale screening of signs of cognitive impairment, a common symptom in the early stages of diseases such as Alzheimer's.



In the words of Kelly Kim, CEO of Cheil Spain, “‘The Mind Guardian’ is another step forward for ‘Technology with Purpose,’ a platform that celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025 and represents a common dedication between Cheil and Samsung. We truly believe in carrying out long-lasting projects that through technology will make a positive social commitment”.



According to recent studies, the first signs of Alzheimer's usually appear around the age of 55. However, many individuals in this age group still have a lot of misconceptions about the necessity of testing at this point of their lives or simply fear potential alarming results. Despite quick detection being vital for timely interventions that can provide patients with up to ten additional years of quality life, it is estimated that 80% of early Alzheimer's cases remain undiagnosed in Spain, according to the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN).



In this context, the video game ‘The Mind Guardian’ transforms the way and speed with which cognitive health is addressed by presenting a real and scientifically proven test as something simple, enjoyable and, above all, effective. This breakthrough represents a milestone in the field of health and technology applied to break down barriers, thus facilitating the early detection of dementias such as Alzheimer's, a disease that affects 800,000 people in Spain alone.

Across different screens, players navigate a first-person city landscape, completing various tasks that recreate everyday scenarios and activities. Every choice, decision and action they make is processed and analysed by an advanced AI, which provides a complete assessment of their cognitive health status with a remarkable 97% accuracy. In less than 45 minutes of gameplay, players receive a detailed report, which serves as a valuable resource for healthcare professionals to initiate further evaluation and treatment.

“Unlike most Alzheimer's-related campaigns, ‘The Mind Guardian’ does not seek to raise awareness of the disease, but to take action and create a practical and tangible tool to tackle the problem as early as possible”, says Alejandro Di Trolio, European creative chairman at Cheil.



The social factor in the development of purposeful technology



Available for any Android tablet, more than 25,000 people have already downloaded the game to receive a report with key personalised data on three domains: episodic, semantic and procedural memory.



The app promises to revolutionise the cognitive health landscape, making testing more engaging and accessible through a tool available to everyone, everywhere. However, the app is by no means a substitute for clinical diagnosis, but can help early testing increase quality of life by up to 10 years and reduce the effects of dementias by up to 40%.



“The creative and development process has been extensive, and it couldn't be otherwise, as this is not just a simple communication campaign. Our aim is to make technology accessible and relatable, using creativity to inspire real change and impact, and it takes a great collective effort to achieve something like ‘The Mind Guardian’”, emphasises Alejandro.



With the aim of improving lives through technology, this game is part of Samsung Spain's

‘Technology with Purpose’ platform. The partnership between the technology company and Cheil Spain has a successful track record of more than 120 awards, including a gold and three other awards at last year's edition of Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.



Developed over a two-year collaboration with the University of Vigo and endorsed by the CEAFA Foundation (Spanish Confederation of Associations of Relatives of People with Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias), ‘The Mind Guardian’ reflects a commitment to leveraging creativity in addressing significant issues and democratising access to innovative tools. It also has the scientific endorsement of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) and the Spanish Society of Psychiatry and Mental Health (SEPSM).

