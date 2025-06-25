Caviar London Welcomes Director Ashley Armitage

​Caviar London has welcomed director and photographer Ashley Armitage for commercial representation in the UK, Amsterdam and Brussels.



Known for her razor-sharp eye and soft-focus satire, Ashley draws on her background in photography and a deep-rooted love for nostalgic pop aesthetics to bring a distinctive visual language to every frame.



Ashley’s approach is unmistakably her own; equal parts dreamy and playful with a splash of fashion, she lives at the intersection of intimacy and irony. A curated, kitsch-laced universe where hyper-femininity is wielded with both reverence and subversion.



Ashley had been on Caviar’s peripheral for some time, but it was on the recent Wilkinson Sword Intuition 'Any Hair, Anywhere' shoot where the relationship solidified. The AV, directed by Marielle Heller was a love letter to bodycare rituals with a refreshing take on beauty norms which married perfectly with Ashley’s stills imagery for the campaign.

With an enviable portfolio that includes collaborations with Nike, Billie, and Converse and editorial features in The New York Times, i-D, Dazed, and beyond. With Caviar now supporting her commercial work across the UK and Amsterdam, expect to see more of her signature style, on screens big and small.



​Sorcha Shepherd, managing executive producer at Caviar London said, "I'm such a fan of Ashley's playful aesthetic and I love how she isn't afraid to portray women authentically. Embracing all our perfect imperfections, with humour, fun and honesty. Not only is she a hugely talented director and photographer, but her personality is absolutely electric and I'm so excited for agencies and clients to work with her"



Ashley adds, "I’ve been a long time fan of Caviar and I’m beyond excited to be teaming up with them!"

