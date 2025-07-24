No.8, Caviar, and Film Soho Host Soho Summer Sundowners 2025

What happens when three creative groups, No.8, Caviar, and Film Soho, get together for a summer party? You get a Soho Mews full of nice people, cold drinks, hot chips and a reminder of why this industry keeps you excited.



This years held Soho Summer Sundowners 2025, a laid-back event in the middle of Portland Mews. The music was loud, the vibes were easy, and the guest list included some of the best minds in production, postproduction, and creativity.

​



Marvel DJ Brings the Vibe



There were many drinks flowing, a chip van serving up old-school snacks and a rotating line up of DJs (including a Marvel superstar!) keeping the party going. It was laid-back, honest and exactly what this community needs more of: real connections without any pretence.



CGI on Display in the Middle of Soho



Utilising the Virtual Production stage at Film Soho, we had the chance to show off the work of our CGI and post teams in a more immersive and real way. The space turned into a living canvas for the kind of work that usually happens behind the scenes but should be seen. It included surreal digital environments and creative visual experiments.

​



A Group Spirit

The spirit of working together was present all night long. It was a reminder that even though our businesses may have different areas of expertise, we all want the same thing: to work with great people and make great things.



As a creative group, we're proud to have co-hosted this event. We want to thank everyone who came, the Film Soho and Caviar London teams, and all the DJs, artists, and crew who made the night special.



Don't worry if you missed it. Watch this space for future events!

