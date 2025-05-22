One Like Changed Everything in Tinder Spot Starring YouTube Stars Charles and Melanie

​Tinder has unveiled its latest European brand film, Wherever It Takes You, showcasing the extraordinary possibilities that can arise from a single action: a ‘Like’ on Tinder. The campaign launches with the real-life story of YouTube stars Charles and Melanie, who met on Tinder and have since risen to fame as two of France’s most popular YouTubers.



The film debuts at the perfect moment when sparks fly, new connections blossom, and singles get ready for a summer full of possibilities. Charles and Melanie's story was selected as the second chapter in a series of real-life narratives highlighting talented individuals across Europe who found a connection on Tinder. The first campaign featured Brutalismus 3000,the Berlin-based duo, whose music and story embody the bold, unconventional spirit of modern connections.



Tinder’s latest film rewinds the love story of Charles & Mélanie, tracing their journey from viral fame back to the very moment it all began: matching on Tinder. Through exhilarating parkour stunts and milestone achievements - like the thrill of their first million views and the launch of their YouTube channel - the film playfully captures the bold creativity that defines them. With humour and cinematic flair, it showcases their rise to internet stardom, rewinding to 2018 and their first date at a Paris café terrace after matching on Tinder.

The film’s vibrant visuals, high-energy beats, and heartfelt moments bring Tinder’s promise to life: It Starts With a Swipe was directed by Guy de la Palme, a French-Belgian-Canadian comedy director known for his bold humour and unconventional storytelling. Having previously collaborated with Tinder, he brings his signature wit and offbeat cinematic style to this latest campaign.

The film is set to Juliette Armanet's song Flamme ,which is a wonderful illustration of the way love can spark and make us shine. Juliette Armanet is one of France’s most acclaimed contemporary artists, with numerous awards. Her songs celebrate the transformative power of love with both intensity and elegance.



“At Tinder, we know there are endless possibilities when two people connect,” said Paolo Lorenzoni, VP of EMEA marketing. "Charles and Melanie’s story is a powerful reminder that every match holds the potential to lead somewhere unexpected and life-changing. It’s stories like theirs that show how Tinder is helping a new generation of daters find connection on their own terms."



"This campaign celebrates the unexpected magic of modern connections. With Charles and Melanie’s story, we wanted to show how a single ‘Like’ on Tinder can spark something far greater than imagined. Creating this film was a chance to blend energy, humour, and heart - capturing what Tinder is all about: new possibilities and limitless experiences." said BRUNO BERTELLI, global CEO LePub, CCO LePub Worldwide.



"We wanted to take part in this Tinder campaign because that's where it all started for us. We wanted to show that love can happen where you least expect it, and that there are no rules, no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to meet. What counts is what we build together." Charles and Mélanie.



The campaign will roll out across VOD, OOH, audio, and social media platforms, delivering an immersive experience. The film was ideated and co-created with Tinder’s European creative agency LePub, and reflects the authenticity and excitement of modern connections.



