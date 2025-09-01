senckađ
Catapult Celebrates 25 Years of Partnership with Business to Arts

01/09/2025
Catapult marks 25 years of partnership with the Business to Arts Awards, honouring the powerful partnerships between businesses and the arts with a specially commissioned sculpture by Noel Donnellan

Supporting the arts comes from the belief that all great business is built on creativity. Catapult's business relies on the value of culture, creativity, and connection.

So, for Catapult's 25th year as production partners of the Business to Arts annual awards, the team has extended their support by commissioning a bespoke awards sculpture from the exceptionally talented Noel Donnellan, which will be presented to winners on the 8th of September.

“Successful businesses thrive when innovation and creative thinking are at their core. At Catapult, we have always believed that a vibrant arts sector is vital to Ireland’s long-term commercial success. Reaching 25 years as production partners of Business to Arts is a source of great pride for us,” said Ronan Healy, CEO, Catapult.

Catapult are part of this celebration alongside Business to Arts’ main supporters — Accenture, CBRE, Community Foundation Ireland, ESB, Irish Life, The Irish Times, and TileStyle — whose continued commitment ensures the Awards showcase the power of collaboration between business and the arts.

The 2025 Business to Arts Awards will take place on the 8th of September at the National Concert Hall, Dublin.

