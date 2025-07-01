How do you get 500 top clients to see, feel and believe in the future of digital commerce?

What Mastercard asked for

Ahead of the Champions League Final, Mastercard wanted to create a premium experience for over 500 top clients and business leaders, a gathering that would demonstrate its leadership in innovation and set the stage for meaningful dialogue around the future of commerce. Catapult was asked to deliver a dynamic pre-game innovation forum that would both engage and inspire, showcasing Mastercard’s future-facing vision and technological capabilities.

Where our thinking led us

We knew the setting, Motorworld in Munich offered more than just atmosphere; it provided a stage for storytelling, discovery, and ambition. With ‘Game On,’ we leaned into the competitive energy of sport and the transformative energy of innovation. By focusing on emerging technologies and the evolving landscape of digital commerce, we designed an experience that wasn’t just about showing what’s coming next, but about shaping it.

What we did

Game On was crafted as an immersive, fast-paced innovation forum that put Mastercard’s technology story front and center. From interactive demos and curated tech showcases to bold keynote storytelling, the experience gave guests a front-row seat to the future.

Mastercard’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer kicked things off with a keynote exploring how innovation is redefining customer experience, brand engagement, and commerce itself. A highlight moment came when AMECA, the world’s most advanced humanoid robot took the stage to discuss AI-powered commerce in a live, unscripted conversation, creating a powerful intersection of technology and imagination.

Throughout the venue, guests explored hands-on activations focused on artificial intelligence, digital identity, and the next generation of consumer experiences. These weren’t passive displays, they were provocations, designed to spark curiosity, conversation, and collaboration.

Game On was more than a warm-up to the big game. It was a brand-defining experience that reinforced Mastercard’s commitment to shaping the future and driving progress through innovation. It proved once again that Mastercard isn’t just keeping up with change, it’s leading it.