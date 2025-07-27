How do you turn the UK’s foremost motoring garden party into a global technology showcase?



What Goodwood asked for?

Goodwood Festival of Speed (FOS) is the world’s greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture. Held every summer at the Goodwood Estate in the UK, it attracts over 200,000 people. In 2017 the FOS organisers asked us how we could collaborate to turbo-charge its position as the leading tech innovation expo for the automotive industry.

Future Lab was born.

Where our thinking led us?

Our original vision was to create an event showcasing the best and brightest transport technology - one that nobody working in the industry could afford to miss.

In short, our ambition grew every year, to create an expo bigger than just transport and technology, which has resulted in Future Lab becoming a futuristic showcase of the future of mobility and a centrepiece of the festival, attracting technology and innovation companies from across the globe.

What we did?

We created a single, cohesive exhibition space embodying Future Lab’s brand that also enables individual exhibitors to demonstrate their products, personalities and ambitions, powered by Randox.

17 individual exhibition areas were designed and created across four distinct themes: Our Big Blue Dot, New Industrial Revolution, Exploring Spatial Intelligence and Mobility for Humanity. Inside, we created an incredible experience that included immersive activations and enticing exhibitor displays that gave festival attendees a chance to get their hands on and try out the latest technology.

Each year, Future Lab brings together a powerful mix of global tech leaders, pioneering startups, research institutions, and visionary organisations — all shaping the future across industries. Past and present exhibitors include world-renowned companies like Samsung, Airbus, Siemens, and Meta, as well as some of today’s most exciting innovators and research bodies.

This year, we proudly showcased emerging tech and research from the likes of The National Robotarium, The University of Sussex, Seabed 2030, FMHT Endurance Mission and the European Space Agency. We crafted partner stands for Williams Racing, E1 Series, Extreme H and McMurty Automotive.

As well as designing and running the overall experience, we also work with each exhibitor to create bespoke installations designed to showcase their technologies in ways that are engaging and fun to audiences.

Future Lab now attracts nearly half of all festival attendees each year. Over 140 companies have exhibited across the space since its inception. How does it feel? Picture Ai powered robots, discovering long lost shipwrecks, flying over the moon… and you start to get the idea.

Festival of Speed’s initial aim – to attract a whole new sector of exhibiting companies to the festival – has been achieved. And now, each year, new and existing organizations continue lining up to get involved.





