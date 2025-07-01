How do you create a premium hospitality experience for 14,000 fotball fans?

What UEFA asked for

UEFA asked us to create a premium fan experience for 14,000 guests across 106 skyboxes, 21 lounges, walkways, and The Champions Village as part of their Champions League Final fan programme, ensuring unforgettable moments both inside the stadium and throughout the dedicated hospitality areas.

Where our thinking led us

UEFA developed a bold and expressive brand identity for the 2025 Champions League Final, led by Miriam Ganser’s vibrant key visual. Her abstract interpretation of Munich’s architectural forms, energy, and football spirit became the foundation of our concept: Munich – A City of Champions.

Munich isn’t just hosting the final, it embodies the game. From the roar of fans in historic stadiums to the local pitches where dreams begin, football is deeply ingrained in the city's culture. Ganser’s visual language captured this perfectly, reflecting not just the city’s landmarks but its rhythm, pride, and passion for the beautiful game. This identity inspired every element of the fan journey, from lounges to walkways, to the Champions Village creating a seamless fusion of art, place, and play.

What we did

Our vision was to capture the soul of football fandom and transform Munich into a living celebration of the beautiful game. We set out to orchestrate a culturally rich, emotionally resonant experience that would transport 14,000 hospitality guests into the heart of the UEFA Champions League Final 2025.

We envisioned a journey that intertwined Munich’s architectural elegance, artistic spirit, and deep football heritage. From the Champions Village to 106 skyboxes, 21 lounges, and bespoke entrance areas, every touchpoint was designed to inspire connection, wonder, and lasting memory.

The Champions Village served as our immersive centrepiece, an energetic space built around anticipation and emotion while global partner lounges, including FedEx, and the two-tier UEFA Club gave fans distinct environments to connect, interact, and belong.

Over 2,500 bespoke artworks, inspired by Miriam Ganser’s bold key visual, anchored the design narrative across all spaces. Musicians, entertainers, and curated photo moments brought joy and spontaneity to the experience, ensuring fans didn’t just witness the Final, but truly lived it.

This was more than hospitality—it was a celebration of football at its peak, designed to turn unmissable moments into unforgettable memories.