news
Casual Named in 50Pros' Summer 2025 'Best in Industry' Video Production Firms

13/06/2025
Production company makes the list for the third year in a row

Casual, a global video production company and the UK's #1 Brand Production Company for the third year in a row, has been recognised as one of 50Pros' Summer 2025 'Best in Industry' Top Firms. The award honours video production companies demonstrating exceptional performance, client satisfaction, and industry leadership.

Selected from a competitive global pool, Casual earned recognition for superior service delivery and proven client outcomes in corporate video production and brand storytelling.

"Mentions like these reinforce our position as a trusted video partner for global businesses." said Lydia Chan, Casual's US managing director.

The recognition adds to previous industry honours including recognition as a Global Leader for Spring 2025 by Clutch, a leading B2B ratings and reviews platform.
50Pros evaluates companies on client satisfaction, project success rates, industry expertise, and market reputation through comprehensive performance analysis.

