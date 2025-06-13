Casual Named in 50Pros' Summer 2025 'Best in Industry' Video Production Firms

​Casual, a global video production company and the UK's #1 Brand Production Company for the third year in a row, has been recognised as one of 50Pros' Summer 2025 'Best in Industry' Top Firms. The award honours video production companies demonstrating exceptional performance, client satisfaction, and industry leadership.



Selected from a competitive global pool, Casual earned recognition for superior service delivery and proven client outcomes in corporate video production and brand storytelling.



"Mentions like these reinforce our position as a trusted video partner for global businesses." said Lydia Chan, Casual's US managing director.



The recognition adds to previous industry honours including recognition as a Global Leader for Spring 2025 by Clutch, a leading B2B ratings and reviews platform.

50Pros evaluates companies on client satisfaction, project success rates, industry expertise, and market reputation through comprehensive performance analysis.

