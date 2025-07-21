Casual's Audience Connection Podcast Reveals How Pixar's Storytelling Secrets Drive Business Success

​Casual’s latest Audience Connection podcast episode explores how Hollywood's most successful storytelling techniques translate directly into business impact. Host Lydia Chan sits down with Matthew Luhn, a Pixar animation veteran who worked on beloved classics including Toy Story, Monsters Inc, and Finding Nemo, and now serves as a storytelling consultant to Fortune 500 companies.



"You can really feel the genuine passion Matthew has for storytelling. We touched on how storytelling creates meaning, drives action, and builds emotional trust in ways data alone can’t," explains Lydia. "If you’ve ever wondered why certain stories stay with you and others don’t, this is a great one to tune into."

Matthew's unique perspective stems from his dual experience growing up in his family's seven-store toy business while working as one of the first 12 computer animators on Toy Story. This combination revealed striking parallels between creating authentic connections with movie audiences and building lasting relationships with customers.

The episode centres on a fundamental shift in business storytelling: positioning the customer as the hero rather than the company. "A lot of times I find people in the business world always see themselves and their company as the hero to save the day. But actually we want to think about the person we're pitching to as the hero," Matthew explains. He advocates for businesses to position themselves as mentors, noting that in successful films, "You have a hero, and then the hero always has a mentor, a Mr. Miyagi, a Dumbledore, a Guild of the Good Witch."



Matthew identifies three scientific reasons why storytelling works in business: stories make information more memorable, they impact emotions through dopamine and oxytocin release, and they create personal connections that build trust. This explains why customers often make decisions because something 'felt right' rather than purely on logical analysis.



The conversation also addresses common storytelling mistakes, including treating narrative as a checkbox item rather than an iterative process. Matthew offers a measured perspective, arguing that while AI can serve as a useful tool, authentic human connection remains irreplaceable.



Matthew Luhn is the author of 'The Best Story Wins: How to Leverage Hollywood Storytelling in Business and Beyond,' recently translated into multiple languages. His work spans keynote speaking, workshops, and consulting services for organisations seeking to improve their storytelling capabilities.

The Audience Connection podcast continues to explore how creative professionals can build genuine connections with their audiences through practical insights from industry leaders across entertainment, marketing, and business communication.

