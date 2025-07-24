Casual’s Audience Connection Podcast Tackles AI Creative Revolution with Sabrina Godden

​Casual has released Episode 13 of The Audience Connection Podcast, featuring an in-depth conversation with Sabrina Godden, former global creative director at Vodafone, on navigating creativity in the age of artificial intelligence.

Hosted by Oliver Atkinson, the episode titled ‘The Creativity Trap: How to Use AI Without Losing Your Mind (or Your Audience)’ addresses critical challenges facing creative professionals as AI tools rapidly evolve and reshape the industry landscape.

"We first crossed paths earlier this year while prepping for a Creative Ops event we were both attending. A quick 'hello' virtual coffee turned into a deep dive on generative tools, brand voice, and the dreaded rise of 'AI-slop.' I knew right then she had to come on the podcast,” explained host Oliver Atkinson.

Key Industry Insights Revealed:

The discussion provides actionable frameworks for creative teams, addressing the reality that while AI tools promise efficiency, emotional connection remains fundamentally human. "We haven't created a single piece that would really give you the goosebumps yet," Sabrina candidly admits regarding AI-generated content. "It's not the tech that gives us the goose bumps. It's still the humans that make that happen."

Drawing from her global brand experience, she emphasises the importance of critical evaluation: "Just because you use AI to produce it doesn't make it better. That doesn't make it justified that you should be doing that, in my opinion."

Strategic Implementation Guidance:

Sabrina outlines practical applications where AI serves content scaling for global campaigns, particularly noting, "We are using it quite a lot, and it helps our team where we're using this much more with content scaling. Because we have a fairly small team that needs to create thousands of assets for campaign activities."

The conversation addresses stakeholder expectation management, with Sabrina sharing, "Managing expectations can be really hard in that area and that space right now... Just because it's there right now, it doesn't mean it's perfect."

The Human-AI Balance:

Central to the discussion is maintaining brand authenticity while leveraging AI capabilities. "Authenticity is more important than ever," Sabrina stated. "For brands to be authentic, that is extremely important. But that means they need to stick to their vision, their mission, their purpose even more so—and not just because they have the technology now."

She introduces her "Eagle-Eye Test" approach, inspired by her mentor: "When I create ideas and concepts, I always go back and visualise myself standing in front of him and talking through the idea and think about all the different angles he potentially would be looking at."

The full episode is now streaming on all major podcast platforms. Visit casualfilms.com for more information.

The Audience Connection Podcast continues to explore how brands create meaningful connections with their audiences through authentic storytelling and strategic communication, examining the evolving landscape of brand-audience relationships.

