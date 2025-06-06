Carlsberg Brings Together Taxi Drivers for Most Unforgettable Fare in the World

​Carlsberg has launched its first campaign since becoming the Official Beer of UEFA Men’s National Team Football, in a bid to bring more access to the best of football for fans around the world. Titled the ‘Fare Game’, the activation was curated to give back to football fanatic taxi drivers, who often work through major sporting events, sacrificing the joy of the beautiful game for their livelihoods.​



To honour these dedicated football fans, the taxi drivers were given the night off and received the full football fan treatment, with the chance to watch UEFA Nations League Finals 2025, Semi Final 1 between Germany and Portugal, all thanks to Carlsberg.



Booked for what they thought was a standard fare, taxi drivers arrived at The Fare Game cab park – the ultimate spectator zone specifically created by Carlsberg in Berlin to host the drivers – to watch the match on a cinematic screen. With Carlsberg 0.0 beer available for free, the delighted drivers could kick back, enjoy tasty snacks and cheer on their national team with fellow drivers. Topping this all off was the reassurance that Carlsberg would cover the full fare, so they weren’t left out of pocket. ​



To mark the launch of the ‘Fare Game’, the Danish brewer worked with Stink Films to produce a short film, capturing the reactions of the surprised drivers as they drove into the cab park to join fellow football fanatic cabbies and cheer on their home nations together.

Setting the scene, the film opens with close-ups of the drivers’ elated reactions as they arrive to the Fare Game cab park, glowing in all its glory. It then cuts to earlier in the day, setting the scene for the surprise fare, with the taxi drivers taking centre stage in the streets of Berlin. Bringing their stories the fore, the film highlights how they so often choose their livelihood over their love of the game, with the drivers recollecting the many times their love for the game takes a back seat. ​

We then watch their faces turn from confusion to joy as they turn into the Fare Game cab park, before being guided to their parking spot for kick-off. Celebrations ensue, with car horns honking and lights flashing as the drivers cheer on their countries together. All with a bottle of Carlsberg 0.0 in hand. The best fare ever? Probably!



The full film will appear across online video platforms, social media, paid media and internal communications, along with short form content that will be rolled out across Carlsberg global social channels.​

As the Official Beer of UEFA Men’s National Team Football, the sponsorship agreement represents a continuation of Carlsberg’s long-standing commitment to the world of sport, made evident through its 33-year partnership with Liverpool Football Club. With an ambition to give people access to the very best of football through creating one-of-a-kind experiences for football fans from all over the world, the ‘Fare Game’ marks the first campaign activated by Carlsberg under the new sponsorship agreement.

​Lynsey Woods, global brand director at Carlsberg said, “At Carlsberg, we’re extremely proud to return to the topflight of European national team football through our partnership with UEFA Men’s National Team Football.



“We are dedicated to bringing access to the best of football for fans around the world and thought it was about time taxi drivers got to experience some football magic for themselves. The Fair Game gave them the chance to enjoy an iconic football match live, an experience they so often miss out on, made even more special by doing so alongside fellow taxi drivers who share an equal love for the game.”

