Captioned Ads to Make Mission Impossible the Most Accessible Film to Date

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to become the most accessible cinematic release to date, with daily captioned screenings and the first fully-captioned ad reel that includes 29 brands.

Digital Cinema Media (DCM) is delivering the ad reel in support of a nationwide initiative by Paramount Pictures UK, the British Deaf Association and UK cinemas, providing daily captioned screenings of Mission Impossible in all Cineworld, Vue and Showcase theatres from May 21 - 29.

To encourage even greater inclusivity, DCM will continue to provide captioned ads as a free service, removing all budget and time constraints from the production process. The initiative aims to greatly improve accessibility tothe 18 million people registered as Deaf or Hard of Hearing in the UK.

Brands featured in cinema’s first fully captioned reel include:

Audi, Chanel, Kia, Paramount +, Samsung, Audible, Spoticar, Sure, Aviva, Technicians, On., Royal Navy, ebay, Lynx, IOI, Nuii, Coca Cola, Penguin, Jet2, Prime Video, Luton Airport Express Boost, Great Anglia, MG, Go Fibre, WhatsApp, Capital One, Talking Futures, Fiat.

Davina Barker, sales director, DCM said, “This is a real milestone in advertising and a great example of how we, as media owners, can help encourage greater inclusion in our industry. Cinema is truly for everyone, and we will continue to make the captioning process as seamless as possible.”

Jenn Sanders, senior post producer, CYLNDR, “I think it is extremely important for everyone to be able to enjoy the simple pleasure of going to the cinema. I would like to think, moving forward, delivering a closed caption asset will become the standard and delivered alongside the advert without captions. I would be happy to do this personally.”

Ben O'Callaghan, senior associate director, Kindred, added. “It takes very little additional effort to supply subtitles alongside your ad, but the impact for those who are registered deaf or hard of hearing is huge. We’re proud to be part of this industry-first moment and hope it’s the first of many that makes the experience of attending a screening equitable for all cinemagoers.”