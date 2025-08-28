Canadians Create, Episode 5: Tapping the Cultural Zeitgeist with Cossette

​​​​StartWell, in partnership with Little Black Book (LBB) and the Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA), has launched the fifth episode of its original podcast series, ‘Canadians Create’. Designed to bring to life the ICA’s ‘Brands Need More Canada’ manifesto, the series focuses on highlighting conversations with agencies and marketers, showcasing best-in-class examples of Canadian creative work in the process.



This week’s edition highlights the over four-decade relationship between Cossette and McDonald’s Canada, specifically unpacking their 2024 collaboration, ‘Remix Menu’. A Lil Yachty-led revamp of a 1989 brand campaign, this reimagining proved the perfect point of exploration for podcast producer and host, Qasim Virjee.



Featuring the agency’s chief creative officer, Driscoll Reid, and executive creative director, Andrew Chisholm, the episode delves into Cossette’s philosophy of creating work that resonates not just locally, but globally. Breaking down the processes behind tapping into cultural contexts and finding fresh ways to bring back beloved classics, it provides a glimpse into the workings of one of Canada’s largest agencies – all of which you can check out below.





