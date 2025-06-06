senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Can We – And Should We – Trust Tech? Lessons to Adhere to from the Post Office Scandal at SXSW London

06/06/2025
123
Share
At SXSW London, Computer Weekly’s Bryan Glick issued a stark warning: without cultural, change, transparency, and oversight, the AI era could breed the next Post Office Scandal, reports LBB’s Olivia Atkins

“I’m here to tell you how to avoid becoming the next Post Office scandal,” warned Bryan Glick, editor-in-chief of Computer Weekly – the publication that broke the story back in 2009 – to open his SXSW London session. What followed was an urgent and uncompromising examination of how one of the UK’s gravest miscarriages of justice came to pass, and how the same conditions still threaten us today.

The Post Office scandal was more than a one-off disaster – it was a perfect storm of toxic culture, flawed technology, poor governance, and institutional failure. Bryan's session offered a compelling reminder that in an era increasingly governed by AI, automation, and opaque digital systems, ignoring the lessons of Horizon could cost more than reputational damage – it could cost lives and liberty.

The Post Office (Horizon System) Offences Act 2024, passed only in May last year, marked an unprecedented moment in UK legal history. It was the first Act of Parliament to explicitly overturn decisions of the criminal courts – more than 900 wrongful convictions based on flawed evidence from the Post Office’s Horizon IT system. And yet, the total number of victims remains unknown. Some have never come forward. Some died before justice arrived.

The public outrage that finally ignited came not from Parliament or press, but from TV. On January 1st 2024, ITV aired ‘Mr. Bates vs The Post Office’, the drama that finally brought the scandal into the nation’s living rooms. For those at Computer Weekly, who had been covering the story since 2009, the moment was bittersweet.

“We spent 15 years wondering why this wasn’t on the BBC News at Ten,” Glick said. “After the drama aired – it finally was.”

Ten days after the broadcast, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced sweeping legal reforms, making Alan Bates, the former sub-postmaster turned lead campaigner, and his legal allies instantly became household names. But this public reckoning came 25 years after the flawed Horizon system was rolled out, and 15 years after Computer Weekly first exposed the scandal.

Bryan traced the trail of injustice back to 1995, when a change to the Police and Criminal Evidence Act reversed the burden of proof for digital evidence. From that point, courts assumed computers were always correct – unless proven otherwise. The Post Office lobbied hard for this change, knowing it would benefit their ability to prosecute sub-postmasters privately, without CPS involvement. So when Horizon began reporting shortfalls, headquarters didn't question the system – they questioned the people, convicting hundreds of innocent branch managers were convicted and many lives were ruined. So what can marketers learn from this tale?

Five Lessons to Avoid the Next Post Office Scandal
Bryan’s session was a call to arms for every business, institution, and technology leader to consider the omnipresence of AI – which is now taking on even greater power and opacity than Horizon ever had, multiplying the risks substantially. He suggests:

1. Question Your Culture

Complex technology encourages confirmation bias. Just because the system says something, it doesn’t necessarily make it true.

2. Nurture Internal Expertise

Too many organisations outsource their most critical systems. The Post Office became completely dependent on Fujitsu, the company behind Horizon – not just for the tech, but for understanding it. The contract with Fuijitsu still continues today. “Switch off Horizon,” Bryan said, “and you switch off the Post Office.”

3. Value the Right People

The Post Office HQ ignored its most trusted customer touchpoints: sub-postmasters. “They were and are the Post Office to most of us,” said Bryan. Prioritising the institution over the individual proved catastrophic.

4. Technology Is Not a Panacea

Automating a bad process doesn’t fix it – it just makes it worse, faster. AI won’t save your business if your culture, processes, and people are broken.

5. Bring Everyone With You

Post Office workers didn’t understand the tech that judged them – and they weren’t supported. Today’s AI transformation must be inclusive, explainable, and empathetic. Leaders must take responsibility for demystifying what’s happening and why.

6. Don’t Be the Next Scandal

Bryan closed with a final call to organisations to improve their infrastructures to avoid being beaten by technology. “If your organisation hasn’t learned from this, you are very much at risk in this emerging age of AI of becoming the next, turbocharged Post Office scandal.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from LBB Editorial
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from LBB Editorial
Inside 'Here's to the Crazy Ones'
RadicalMedia
10/06/2025
Will to Fight
Estonian Ministry of Defence
09/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1