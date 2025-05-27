senckađ
Campari Turns Mads Mikkelsen into a Mixologist for Cannes Film Festival

27/05/2025
Actor puts his own twist on the negroni in spot from &FRIENDS and AKQA

&FRIENDS partnered with Campari and AKQA to create a new campaign starring Mads Mikkelsen as a Campari bartender, reimagining the classic negroni with his own distinctive twist.

At the heart of the campaign is a 72-second film that transforms the iconic cocktail serve into a moment of cinematic drama. Known for his roles in Casino Royale and Another Round, Mads delivers a captivating performance, turning the quest for the perfect cocktail into a sophisticated story of craft, elegance and emotion, placing the Campari brand firmly in the spotlight.

Directed by Martin Werner, with creative direction from &FRIENDS and AKQA Italy, the film was produced on location during the Cannes Film Festival and is now live across Campari’s official digital channels as part of the wider campaign.

