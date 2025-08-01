senckađ
Campari - An Ode to Cinema- The Curious Life of the travelling Mixologist

Campari
01/08/2025
THE BRIEF.

In honour of Campari’s longstanding relationship with cinema – Campari Group wanted to produce a suite of cinematic assets that brought to life the historical connection between bartenders and cinema.

The RESULT.

We created an ode to cinema, with each vignette captured in the style of a particular cinematic genre or era – as our bartenders (Campari’s ‘Red Hands’) acted on screen in the leading role, alongside their co-star; the Negroni serve.

With limited budget and time, we leant into the stripped back studio aesthetic, using minimal propping and lighting to create maximum impact. With only a single day to capture four very different films (and bartenders!) – we crafted four unique sets in one large studio space that brought each film genre to life.

