THE BRIEF.

The Body Shop wanted a series of short-form docos that showcased the producers, farmers and artisans behind their bespoke fair trade programme – CFT – the biggest in the cosmetics industry.

The RESULT.

Where previous CFT content had focused too much on the product – this series needed to dig deeper, and celebrate the individual producers and artisans, as well as the communities at large.

Alongside a nimble UK team and local crew on-the ground in Kenya, Nepal and Ghana – we captured a myriad of stories over 3 weeks of filming – working with contributors and local organisations to bring their stories to life.

We produced three hero films and an array of profile films – along with a set of stunning stills that brought to life the characters, craft and community of each unqiue location.