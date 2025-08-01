THE BRIEF.
In honour of Campari’s longstanding relationship with cinema – Campari Group wanted to produce a suite of cinematic assets that brought to life the historical connection between bartenders and cinema.
We created an ode to cinema, with each vignette captured in the style of a particular cinematic genre or era – as our bartenders (Campari’s ‘Red Hands’) acted on screen in the leading role, alongside their co-star; the Negroni serve.
With limited budget and time, we leant into the stripped back studio aesthetic, using minimal propping and lighting to create maximum impact. With only a single day to capture four very different films (and bartenders!) – we crafted four unique sets in one large studio space that brought each film genre to life.