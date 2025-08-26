Calbee UK Appoints Quiet Storm as Creative and Strategic Partner for Seabrook Crisps

Seabrook Crisps, owned by Calbee UK, has appointed Quiet Storm to create the brand’s first major creative platform since ‘Brilliant by the Bagful,’ which launched in 2018 and ran until early 2025. Seabrook has consistently invested in advertising with TV promotions, featuring as recently as last year.

The win follows a competitive pitch that began in late June 2025 and concluded in August.

The long-term creative and strategic partnership will see Quiet Storm develop a fully integrated campaign for the brand, due to launch in 2026 and designed to support Seabrook’s ambitious growth plans while strengthening its position in the UK snacking market.

Quiet Storm will bring its trademark humour, distinctiveness and cultural cut-through to Seabrook, reinforcing its status as a household favourite while supporting the brand’s continued growth.

Seabrook’s new brand platform will crystallise the Bradford-based snack’s personality as a down-to-earth challenger brand, rooted in its Northern spirit. By blending humour with authenticity, the new platform will work to further build Seabrook’s emotional connection with consumers, both within and beyond its Northern heartland.

Claire Hooper, marketing director, Calbee Group UK, said, "Over its 80-year history, Seabrook has grown into one of the UK’s favourite crisp brands, and there’s still huge potential to bring the brand we love to even more people, across the UK.

“We were looking for a partner who could bring fresh thinking, energy, cultural relevance and a clear understanding of the brand, its heritage and values; Quiet Storm showed us exactly that. Their creative approach will help us build on our proud Northern roots while making Seabrook unmissable across the nation."

Massimo Fiori, client development director, Quiet Storm, said, "Seabrook is a true British icon – proudly Northern and loved nationwide. In a nation obsessed with crisps, our job is to make sure Seabrook leads the pack with humour and heart."

Seabrook Crisps first launched in 1945 when Colin Brook, son of Charles Brook (C. Brook), returned from the Navy and together they used their fryer to serve up Britain’s original crinkle cut crisp to customers queuing for their Friday night fish and chips.

While staying true to those enterprising routes, the business has evolved over the years, most recently investing £15m across its two sites in Bradford and Deeside to increase capacity and extend the range of delicious crisps and snacks the brand offers.

Acquired by global snacks company Calbee Inc. in 2018, the UK business is growing from strength to strength.

