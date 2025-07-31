senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

CLR Cranks the Heat with 'So Hot, So Clean' Sequel

31/07/2025
10
Share
Betty and Curveball Films director Yaara Sumeruk turns up the spice in a bold, tongue-in-cheek follow-up for the iconic cleaning brand

After last year’s surprisingly saucy success of the 'So Clean, So Hot' campaign, CLR (Calcium, Lime, Rust remover) is back with a second round of its irreverent, high-gloss campaign. This year, the team went even further - pushing boundaries, leaning into absurdity, and never taking their eyes off the sparkle.

Once again, CLR’s agency of record, Betty, teamed up with production company Curveball Films to bring the campaign to life. And once again, they brought back director Yaara Sumeruk, whose work on last year’s launch helped reframe a utilitarian household cleaner as a certified thirst trap.

“There was this feeling on set - like, are we seriously allowed to make this?” said Yaara. “But in reality, the client wasn’t just letting us - they were encouraging us to go bigger. It just goes to show that the more the client trusts the creative, the better the outcome. The trust goes both ways.”

The casting was key to balancing the seductive and the surreal. Curveball tapped AJ Links, an alum from the casting team behind The Bear, to tap into the talent from Chicago’s legendary improv scene to bring heat, humour, and some deadpan absurdity to the screen.

Shot in a single location, the campaign focused tightly on performance - giving actors room to move, improvise, and turn up the charm. That creative freedom extended all the way to the soundtrack, where Betty’s creative director Alaina Peterson had to cash in some brownie points to license 'Let the Booty Shake' as the musical engine for the spot. “We were just so thrilled with how bold CLR was willing to go. It really pays off in the final spot.” Peterson says.

The result? A campaign that’s part soap opera (pun intended), part fever dream, and 100% CLR.

'So Hot, So Clean' is already heating up screens and cutting through the clutter - one booty shake at a time.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Curveball
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Curveball
StripTease
CLR
31/07/2025
No Matter the Odds
IU Health
12/09/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1