CLR Cranks the Heat with 'So Hot, So Clean' Sequel

After last year’s surprisingly saucy success of the 'So Clean, So Hot' campaign, CLR (Calcium, Lime, Rust remover) is back with a second round of its irreverent, high-gloss campaign. This year, the team went even further - pushing boundaries, leaning into absurdity, and never taking their eyes off the sparkle.



Once again, CLR’s agency of record, Betty, teamed up with production company Curveball Films to bring the campaign to life. And once again, they brought back director Yaara Sumeruk, whose work on last year’s launch helped reframe a utilitarian household cleaner as a certified thirst trap.

“There was this feeling on set - like, are we seriously allowed to make this?” said Yaara. “But in reality, the client wasn’t just letting us - they were encouraging us to go bigger. It just goes to show that the more the client trusts the creative, the better the outcome. The trust goes both ways.”

The casting was key to balancing the seductive and the surreal. Curveball tapped AJ Links, an alum from the casting team behind The Bear, to tap into the talent from Chicago’s legendary improv scene to bring heat, humour, and some deadpan absurdity to the screen.



Shot in a single location, the campaign focused tightly on performance - giving actors room to move, improvise, and turn up the charm. That creative freedom extended all the way to the soundtrack, where Betty’s creative director Alaina Peterson had to cash in some brownie points to license 'Let the Booty Shake' as the musical engine for the spot. “We were just so thrilled with how bold CLR was willing to go. It really pays off in the final spot.” Peterson says.



The result? A campaign that’s part soap opera (pun intended), part fever dream, and 100% CLR.



'So Hot, So Clean' is already heating up screens and cutting through the clutter - one booty shake at a time.

